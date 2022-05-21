New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across India will observe Kalasthami tommorow (May 22). The day is dedicated to Lord Kaal Bhairav. People observe the day every month as it falls in the Krishna Paksha, the 8th day Ashtami Tithi after Purnima. Just like other festivals, this day is one of the most important days in the Hindu religion, and devotees also observe fast on this day. The main reason to be observed fast on Kalasthami is to please Lord Kaal Bhairav.

As per the Hindu calendar, the day will be observed on May 22, in the month of Jyeshtha. People believe that Lord Kaal Bhairav is the Rudra Avatar of Lord Shiva, and hence to please and impress the Lord, people observe fast with all their dedication. It is also believed that in order to remove all ill- effects, greediness, anger, and other issues, people observe the fast.

Lord Kaal Bhairav is also known as the guardian of all temples, and the exact term used is 'Kshetrapaal'. Since people observe Kalasthami's fast every month, there is a total of 12 fasts in a year.

Kalasthami Date and Time

Kalashtami Date -- May 22, 2022 (Sunday)

Kalasthami Tithi Begins -- May 22, 2022 -- 12:59 PM

Kalasthami Tithi Ends -- May 23, 2022 (Monday) -- 11:34 AM

People who observe fast wake up early and take bath to start their day. Next, they worship Lord Kaal Bhairav. People also prefer to light up a lamp in their temple area and place an idol of Kaal Bhairav.

Later, they also visit Kaal Bhairav temples to offer flowers and milk and recite Kaal Bhairav Katha. In order to please the Lord, devotees also prepare the prasad name 'Meetha Rott'. Once they have performed pooja in the evening, then only devotees can break their fast.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen