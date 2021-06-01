Kaal Bhairav is one of the avatars of Lord Shiva who was created to teach a lesson to Lord Brahma. He represents sixty four forms grouped under eight categories, called Astanga Bhairavas. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kalashtami also known as Kaal Bhairav Jayanti is a festival dedicated to Kaal Bhairav who is the rudra form of Lord Shiva. The day is celebrated on the eighth day during the waning phase of the moon that is the Ashtami of Shukla paksha of every month of Hindu calendar. This year Jyeshth Kalashtami will be observed on June 2, 2021.

Bhairav represents sixty four forms grouped under eight categories, called Astanga Bhairavas, controlling eight directions of the world. Bhairavas are controlled by Kaal Bhairav, supreme ruler of time.

Kalashtami 2021: Time

Ashtami will start at 11:16 pm on June 1, 2021

Ashtami will end at 11:42 pm on June 2, 2021

Kalashtami 2021: Look and portrayal

Lord Kaal Bhairav holds a rod or danda to punish sinners therefore also known as Dandapani.

Affiliation: Shiva

Weapon: Trishul and Khatvanga

Mount: Dog

Consort: Bhairavi

Ashta Bhairava (Eight manifestations)

Asithaanga Bhairava

Ruru Bhairava

Chanda Bhairava

Krodha Bhairava

Unmattha Bhairava

Kapaala Bhairava

Bheeshana Bhairava

Samhaara Bhairava

Kalashtami 2021: Mythology

As per Hindu scripture, Shiva Maha Purana Lord Kaal Bhairav emanated from the fingernail of Lord Shiva. There is a story that tells, once Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma argued on the issue of their greatness. Both could not accept each other's supremacy and things took the form of a heated discussion. During that time a huge Agnilinga appeared in front of them and both made an effort to see the ends of the linga but could not. Amidst this, Lord Brahma suddenly claimed that he saw the ends of linga.

Lord Vishnu had no alternative but to accept his failure meanwhile, Lord Shiva got infuriated, appeared, and asked Lord Brahma to not to lie as he understood something was wrong. Listening to his insult Lord Brahma didn't accept that he was lying. This lead to Shiva punishing Lord Brahma by creating Kaal Bhairav who with his permission chopped the fifth head of Brahma. As a result, Lord Brahma apologized to Shiva, and Bholenath being very kind forgave him. Later Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma resolved their fight and destroyed their ego too.

Kalashtami 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Before sunrise devotees take bath.

- They observe fast.

- Idol of the deity Kaal Bhairav is placed on a clean platform before praying to him in the temple.

- A deepak is lit in front of the idol.

- Eight types of flowers and leaves are offered.

- Some devotees write om namah shivay with sandal paste on 21 Bilva patra and offer them.

- An unbroken coconut is offered.

- Dog is considered as the vehicle of Bhairava so sweet roti is fed to dogs.

- Food to lepers and beggers are treated as highly rewarding.

Kal Bapadudharanayahairav Mantra:

"Hrim vatukaya kuru kuru batukaya hrim."

"Om hreem vam vatukaaya Aapaduddharanaya vatukaaya hreem"

"Om Hraam Hreem Hroom Hrime Hroum Ksham Kshetrapaalaaya Kaala Bhairavaaya Namaha"

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal