New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kalashtami, also known as Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, is a Hindu festival where devotees worship Kaal Bhairav, a rudra avatar of Lord Shiva. They seek his blessings from God on this to attain a prosperous and peaceful life. The day is celebrated on the eighth day during the waning phase of the moon that is the Ashtami of Shukla Paksha of every month of Hindu calendar.

This year Ashwina Kalashtami will be observed on September 28th, 2021. Bhairav represents 64 forms grouped under eight categories, called Astanga Bhairavas, controlling eight directions of the world. Bhairava are controlled by Kaal Bhairav, supreme ruler of time.

Kalashtami 2021: Date and time

Ashtami will start at 06:16 pm on September 28, 2021

Ashtami will end at 08:29 pm on September, 28, 2021

Sunrise 06:12 am

Sunset 06:10 pm

Kalashtami 2021: Look and portrayal

Lord Kaal Bhairav holds a rod or danda to punish sinners therefore also known as Dandapani.

Affiliation: Shiva

Weapon: Trishul and Khatvanga

Mount: Dog

Consort: Bhairavi

Ashta Bhairava (Eight manifestations)

Asithaanga Bhairava

Ruru Bhairava

Chanda Bhairava

Krodha Bhairaval

Unmattha Bhairava

Kapaala Bhairava

Bheeshana Bhairava

Samhaara Bhairava

Kalashtami: Mythology

As per Shiva Maha Purana, the Hindu scripture, Lord Kaal Bhairav originated from Lord Shiva's fingernail. There is a story that once Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma argued on the issue of their greatness and both of them could not accept each other's supremacy, post which things escalated to a heated discussion. During that time a huge Agnilinga appeared in front of them and both made an effort to see the ends of the linga but could not. Amidst this, Lord Brahma suddenly claimed that he saw the ends of linga.

Lord Vishnu had no option but to accept his failure meanwhile, Lord Shiva got infuriated, appeared, and asked Lord Brahma to not to lie as he understood something was wrong. Listening to his insult Lord Brahma didn't accept that he was lying. This lead to Shiva punishing Lord Brahma by creating Kaal Bhairav who with his permission chopped the fifth head of Brahma. As a result, Lord Brahma apologized to Shiva, and Bholenath being very kind forgave him. Later Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma resolved their fight and destroyed their ego too.

Kalashtami: Puja vidhi

- Before sunrise devotees take bath.

- They observe fast.

- Idol of the deity Kaal Bhairav is placed on a clean platform before praying to him in the temple.

- A deepak is lit in front of the idol.

- Eight types of flowers and leaves are offered.

- Some devotees write om namah shivay with sandal paste on 21 Bilva patra and offer them.

- An unbroken coconut is offered.

- Dog is considered as the vehicle of Bhairava so sweet roti is fed to dogs.

- Food to lepers and beggers are treated as highly rewarding.

Kalashtami: Mantra

Kal Bapadudharanayahairav Mantra:

"Hrim vatukaya kuru kuru batukaya hrim."

"Om hreem vam vatukaaya Aapaduddharanaya vatukaaya hreem"

"Om Hraam Hreem Hroom Hrime Hroum Ksham Kshetrapaalaaya Kaala Bhairavaaya Namaha"

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal