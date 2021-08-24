Kajari Teej 2021: Married womens should offer sixteen makeup items, including saree, bindi, bangles, etc. to Goddess Parvati on this day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kajari or Kajali Teej fast is observed on the third day of Krishna Paksha of the Bhadra month. This year the fast and the auspicious day will be celebrated on August 25, 2021. This fast is observed by married women for the long life of their husbands and happy married life.

On this day, women wear new clothes and cook various cuisines. Also, they worship Lord Mahadeva and Goddess Parvati to seek their blessings. Married womens should offer sixteen makeup items, including saree, bindi, bangles, etc. to Goddess Parvati on this day. By doing this, she gives special blessings and brings harmony to married life.

So as the day is nearing, here we are to help you look beautiful on your D-day. Take a look:

Saree - Wake up early in the morning, take a bath using ubtan, sandalwood etc. and wear a saree or lehenga chunari.

Bindi – Putting a dot of kumkum on the forehead is considered auspicious for married women.

Sindoor – Sindoor is considered auspicious for all married women.

Kajal - Eye makeup is traditionally done with kajal. By applying it, the beauty of the eyes increases, and it also cures eye disorders.

Mehendi – Applying henna this month is considered auspicious.

Bangles - They are worn for the decoration of the hands. Wearing red coloured bangles is considered more auspicious.

Mangal Sutra – Just like sindoor, Mangal Sutra is also significant for all married women. Its black pearls are worn to protect from evil eyes, and gold pendants attached to it are worn for auspiciousness.

Nath - It is used to adorn the nose, and on the other hand it is also considered to remove Mercury dosha.

Gajra – It is made of flowers, worn to enhance the beauty of the hair. It also spreads fragrance.

Mang Tikaa - It is worn in the middle of the hair. It is considered a symbol of auspiciousness.

Earrings - It enhances the beauty of the ears. Gold earrings worn in both ears remove Rahu-Ketu dosha.

Ring – It enhances the beauty of hands. However, it's mandatory to wear ring in ring finger.

Bichiya - The toenail is worn on the toes. It is made of silver because wearing gold below the waist is not considered auspicious in Hinduism as it represents Goddess Laxmi.

Payal – Payal is also worn on the feet. This too is worn in silver only.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv