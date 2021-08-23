Kajari Teej 2021: Also known as Satudi or Badi Teej, married women on this day observe a day-long fast for the well being and long life of their husbands.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kajari Teej is an important festival for all Hindu married women after Hariyali Teej. Kajari word is derived from a folk tradition that describes the pain of separation from husband. It is closely associated with Kajali Teej, wherein married women worship Lord Chandrama (moon). In Uttar Pradesh, married women worship Lord Shiva and sing folk songs or bhajan.

Also known as Satudi or Badi Teej, married women on this day observe a day-long fast for the well being and long life of their husbands. In Rajasthan, Kajari Teej is called Badi Teej as it follows Haryali Teej, known as Chhoti Teej. As per the Hindu calendar, this auspicious festival falls on the third day of Krishna Paksha of the Bhadra month. This year, Kajari Teej will be celebrated on August 25, 2021.

Kajari Teej 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: August 25, Wednesday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 4:04 PM, August 24

Shubh Tithi Ends: 4:18 PM, August 25

Kajari Teej 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Women should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes

- Take a vow to fast for a whole day without eating or drinking

- Either make Lord Shiva and Goddess Gauri idols with cow dunk or purchase from the market.

- Place the idols on a new red cloth in your house temple

- Worship both the deities and offer 16 items known as solah sringar, including, saree, bindi, sindoor, bangles, nail polish, lipstick, etc.

- Recite Kajari Teej Katha and conclude the puja with aarti

Kajari Teej 2021: Significance

It's an age-old festival wherein married women visit their parental home to observe the puja. On this day, women worship for their husband's long life and family's well being. Also, as per belief, unmarried girls who observe this fast are blessed with a suitable life partner. Also, Lord Shiva removes all the obstacles from their married life.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv