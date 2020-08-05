Kajarai Teej 2020: On this day, people especially women, observe fast and worship Lord Shiva and his spouse Goddess Parvati for a long and healthy life of their life partners.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Teej is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm in India, especially in the northern part of the country. Teej is of four types -- Haryali Teej, Sindhara Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej – is generally observed by women – both married and unmarried – for the safety of their life partners.

People across India will observe Kajari Teej on August 6. Kajari Teej is celebrated mostly in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh by married women who observe fast for the safety and long lives of their husbands. Unmarried women also observe fast and worship Lord Shiva on this day to find a suitable spouse.

Also known as Badi Teej, this festival is celebrated in the lunar month of Bhadrapud, during the Tirthiya Tithi (the third day) of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada. This year, the Kajari Teej pooja will be held on 10:50 pm on August 5 and the time will end on 12:14 am on August 7.

On this day, people especially women, observe fast and worship Lord Shiva and his spouse Goddess Parvati for a long and healthy life of their life partners. Unmarried women also observe fast to find a worthy and good life partner.

Date and Time of Kajari Teej 2020:

This year he Kajari Teej will be celebrated on August 6. The pooja timings for Kajari Teej will start from August 5 at 10:50 pm and will end at 12:14 am on August 7.

Importance of Kajari Teej 2020

It is believed that the fast observed on this day is important for happiness and peace in the house, long life of husband, happiness, prosperity and wealth. According to the story of Kajri Teej, on this day, mother Parvati received Shiva as a result of severe penance for her marriage to Lord Shiva. On this day both Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are worshiped.

Three types of Teej:

There are three famous Teej(s) celebrated by women across the country:

- Hariyali Teej: Hariyali Teej is the first Teej of the year that falls in the month of Sharvana (July-August).

- Kajari Teej: Kajari Teej is celebrated 15 days after the Hariyali Teej, three days after the Raksha Bandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami.

- Hartalika Teej: Haritalika Teej comes one month after Hariyali Teej and most of the time celebrated one day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

- Sindhara Teej: In this festival, married daughters receive the gifts by their mother such clothes, bangles, bindi, mehandi, etc. Ghevar, a special sweet, are given to them on this day.

Posted By: Talib Khan