New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kaal Bhairava Jayanti is one of the important festivals of Hindu culture that is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Bhairav, a fearsome and wrathful manifestation of Lord Shiva who is associated with annihilation. Also known as 'Bhairava Ashtami' and 'Bhairava Jayanti', this festival is celebrated on the eighth Ashtami of Krishna paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, Kaal Bhairav Jayanti will be observed on December 7.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2020 Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat:

The auspicious festival of Kaal Bhairav Jayanti will be celebrated on December 7 this year. The Ashtami will begin at 6.47 pm on December 7 and continue till 5.17 pm on December 8.

What is the history and importance of Kaal Bhairav Jayanti?

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti is observed in honour of Lord Shiva's manifestation Bhairava. As per the Hindu legends, Bhairava, who is also known as 'Dandapani', had cut one of Lord Brahma's five heads after Lord Shiva felt insulted by the remarks made by him. Therefore, devotees of Lord Shiva worship Bhairava on this day to seek his blessings.

What about the rituals that are performed on Kaal Bhairav Jayanti?

On Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, various rituals are performed by the devotees of Lord Shiva. They generally wake up early in the morning on this day and clean their houses. Hurting dogs is forbidden on this day and people do not sleep during the daytime. Some people also observe a fast on Kaal Bhairav Jayanti to seek his blessings. It is noteworthy to mention that Kaal Bhairav should only be worshipped along with Goddess Parvati.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma