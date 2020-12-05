Kaal Bhairava Jayanti 2020: The Kaal Bhiarava is also known as 'Bhairava Ashtami' and 'Bhairava Jayanti', and is celebrated every year on the eighth Ashtami of Krishna paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kaal Bhairava Jayanti is one among the important festivals in Hindu religion. The day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Bhairava, a Hindu Tantric deity, who was a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva associated with annihilation. Devotees worship Lord Shiva on this day to get freed from sins and get Shivalok.

This year the Kaal Bhairava Jayanti will be celebrated on December 7. The Kaal Bhiarava is also known as 'Bhairava Ashtami' and 'Bhairava Jayanti', and is celebrated every year on the eighth Ashtami of Krishna paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. According to the scriptures, devotees use wine -- loved by Bhairava as prasad on this day -- which is believed to prevent the harms of Rahu Ketu.

Kaal Bhairava 2020 History and Significance



As per legends, Lord Shiva took the form of Kal Bhairav on Krishna Ashtami. He is considered as the protector of directions and conservator of Kashi. It is believed that observing fast on this day removes away your enemy. Once lords such as Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh fought the war to find out who is the best. Following this, all deities were called to choose the best. During the meet, Lord Brahma ended up saying slang terms to Lord Shiva, which led to his angry avatar Kal Bhairav.



In the meet, he cut one of the heads (out of five) of Lord Brahma. Later, he apologised for the act that helped him regain the avatar of Lord Shiva. But, as a part of the punishment, Kalbhairav was forced to beg for many years. His punishment ended after a few years in Varanasi.



Kaal Bhairava 2020 Auspicious Timing:

The auspicious festival of Kaal Bhairav Jayanti will be celebrated on December 7 this year. The Ashtami will begin at 6.47 pm on December 7 and continue till 5.17 pm on December 8.

