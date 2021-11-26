New Delhi | Jgran Lifestyle Desk: Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2021, also known as Kalashtami, is one of the important days for all Hindus as it is dedicated to one of the forms of Lord Shiva. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of the fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva associated with annihilation. The day falls on Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Margashirsha or Kartik. This year, the day will be observed on November 27, 2021.

On this day, devotees will observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Kaal Bharav to shower blessings on them. As the day is around the corner, here we are with detailed information such as shubh tithi, puja vdhi, significance and more.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2021: Date & Shubh Tithi

Date: November 27, Saturday

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 05:43 AM on November 27, 2021

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 06:00 AM on November 28, 2021

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2021: Significance

The name Bhairava is derived from the word Bhiru, which means fear. As per Hindu texts, Kaal Bhairav has a significant tale behind his existence. Once, Lord Brahma grew arrogant for being the creator of the Universe. So to teach him the lesson, Kaal Bhairav severed one of Lord Brahma's five heads with his Trishul. Also, he was cursed by Lord Shiva that no devotee would worship him and well it is very much evident as we don't see many temples dedicated to Lord Brahma.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- As per Hindu tradition, devotees should wear black clothes and even offer black clothes to Lord Kaal Bhairav.

- Offer, black urad, black sesame and dhanura flowers.

- Offer food to the dog as it is auspicious.

- Chant mantras and conclude the puja by performing aarti.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2021: Mantras

Atikrur Mahakay Kalpant Dehnopam,

Bhairav Namastubhayam Anuja Datumaharsi!!

Om KaalBhairvay Namah

Om Bhayaharnam Cha Bahirava

Om Bharam KaalBhairvaay Phat|

