New Delhi| Jgran Lifestyle Desk: Kaal Bhairava Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindu culture that is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Bhairav, who is known as the wrathful manifestation of Lord Shiva who is associated with annihilation. Bhairava Ashtami and Bhairava Jayanti are celebrated on the eighth Ashtami of Krishna paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Kaal Bhairav will be observed on December 7.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti Puja Vidhi

On this day, the devotees take bath early in the morning and worship Lord Kaal Bhairav. According to the Hindu tradition, devotees should wear black clothes and they should even lay the black cloth on the pedestal on which the Lord Kaal Bhairav is to be worshipped.

In Puja, the devotees should use sandalwood, black sesame, black urad, black cloth and dhanura flowers. It is believed that on this day, Lord Kaal Bhairav is given the indulgence of liquor on this day. On this day, the devotees who fast should also feed the dog and by this the God Kaal Bhairav becomes happy.

Mantra to chant on Kaal Bhairav Jayanti

Atikrur Mahakay Kalpant Dehnopam,

Bhairav Namastubhayam Anuja Datumaharsi!!

Om KaalBhairvay Namah

Om Bhayaharnam Cha Bahirava

Om Bharam KaalBhairvaay Phat|

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2020 Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat:

The auspicious festival of Kaal Bhairav Jayanti will be celebrated on December 7 this year. The Ashtami will begin at 6.47 pm on December 7 and continue till 5.17 pm on December 8.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti History

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva took the form of Kal Bhairav on Krishna Ashtami. He is considered as the protector of directions and conservator of Kashi. It is believed that observing fast on this day removes away your enemy. Once lords such as Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh fought the war to find out who is the best. Following this, all deities were called to choose the best. During the meet, Lord Brahma ended up saying slang terms to Lord Shiva, which led to his angry avatar Kal Bhairav.

