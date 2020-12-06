Kaal Bhairav Jayanti is also known as 'Bhairava Ashtami' and 'Bhairava Jayanti', and this day is observed every year on the eighth Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kaal Bhairava Jayanti is a day marked to pray Lord Kaal Bhairav. The Lord Kaal Bhairav was known as the fearful manifestation of Lord Shiva. Kaal Bhairav Jayanti is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu religion. On this day, the devotees wake up early in the morning before sunrise and take bath and after this, they perform special puja to seek the blessing of Lords Kaal Bhairav. This year, Kaal Bhairav Jayanti will be observed on December 7.

Kaal Bhairav Jayanti is also known as 'Bhairava Ashtami' and 'Bhairava Jayanti', and this day is observed every year on the eighth Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. It is also believed that chanting mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva and reciting Kaal Bhairav Katha leads to success and fulfilment of wishes in our lives and prevents the devotees from anger, greed and lust.

On this auspicious day, there are a few Do's and Don'ts that needed to be followed:

1. On this day, devotees should wake up early and they should take bath.

2. The devotees should clean the house before worshipping Kaal Bhairav.

3. On this day, the devotees should offer food to the dogs and should not hurt them.

4. According to Hindu mythology, the devotees should avoid sleeping during the daytime on this time or they might face financial crunches.

5. People should not consume salt on Kaal Bhairav Jayanti.

6. According to Hindu mythology, Kaal Bhairav should only be worshipped along with Goddess Parvati.

Kaal Bhairava 2020 Auspicious Timing:

The auspicious festival of Kaal Bhairav Jayanti will be celebrated on December 7 this year. The Ashtami will begin at 6.47 pm on December 7 and continue till 5.17 pm on December 8.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma