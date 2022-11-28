Jyotirao Phule Death Anniversary 2022: Contributions And Reforms Made By The Famous Indian Activist

HONOURED WITH the auspicious title of 'Mahatma', Jyotirao Phule was the one to open the first women's education school. Born on April 11, 1827, Jyotiroa Phule is considered one of the most significant philosophers and writers of the country. Jyotirao Govindroa Phule was an anti-caste social reformer, social activist and writer from Maharashtra who along with his wife Savitribai Phule, pioneered women's education in India. His death anniversary is observed on November 28 to commemorate his efforts towards untouchability and the caste system along with empowering women.

Contributions and Reforms By Jyotirao Phule

Jyotirao Phule completed his education in 1847 and married Savitribai in 1840. He educated his wife after which she became the first female teacher in the country. Jyotibhai Phule advocated for women's education, and widow remarriage and was successful in opening shelter homes for newborn infants to combat female foeticide.

His famous books include Gulamgiri, Shetkaryaca Asud, Slavery, Selected Writing of Jyotirao Phule and many others which contain his life struggle and contributions towards the country. In 1874, Phule formulated Satyashodhak Samaj which aimed to focus o the rights of minority or suppressed groups of the society including women, Dalits, Shudras etc. He opposed the caste system and untouchability and campaigned for the rights of these suppressed classes.

He suffered a paralytic stroke in July 1888 which worsened his health condition, after which he passed away surrounded by his family and friends. After his death, his legacy continued. Many memorials have been made in the country to pay tribute to the remarkable social reformer and writer such as the full-length statue at Vidhan Bhavan, Mahatma Phule Museum in Pune, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth in Ahmednagar district, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohiklkhand University and many more in different parts of the country which still stand as the unchanged ideals of the reformer.