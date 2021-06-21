Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat 2021: Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva on this day by observing fast and praying to the Gods. Read on to know more about the special day in detail

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Jyeshtha is the third month of the Hindu calendar. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu where devotees observe fast and worship the Gods. Meanwhile, the period is also special as a lot of festivals linked to water are celebrated these days like Ganga Dussehra, Nirjala Ekadashi and more. These festivals are not just religious but also observed to spread awareness on water scarcity. Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat this year is falling on June 24.

Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat 2021: Date and time

Purnima starting- June 24, 2021, at 02:02 am

Purnima ending- June 24, 2021, at 10:39 pm

Sunrise- 06:25 am

Sunset- 06:16 pm

Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat 2021: Shubh Mahurat

Brahma muhurat 04:48am to 05:36 am

Brahma muhurat 04:48am to 05:36 am Abhijit muhurat 11:57 am to 12:44 pm

Godhuli muhurat 06:05 pm to 06:29 pm

Amrit Kaal 11:26 pm to 12:52 am, June 25

Ravi yog 06:25 am to 07:41 am

Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat 2021: Significance

Jyeshtha Purnima is a very auspicious day. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva by observing fast and performing puja rituals. It is believed that having a dip in holy rivers during this time is very sacred and fruitful. As per popular beliefs, by doing so, one can get rid of their sins. Apart from this, donation also holds importance for the day. It is said that if one donates food and clothes to the needy and underprivileged then their deceased ancestors are believed to get salvation.

Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat 2021: Puja vidhi

- Devotees take an early bath, either in the river or at home.

- Worship of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva with faith and devotion.

- Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu and Bilva patra to Lord Shiva are offered along with other things.

- Some people listen to Satyanarayan katha.

- Some people observe fast and while others just take satvik food.

- Arghya to Chandra dev is offered, preferably of milk and honey. People believe that it will make their lives smoother.

- Devotees have faith that on this auspicious day Goddess Lakshmi resides on Peepal tree with Lord Vishnu. Therefore, in order to attain wealth, a pot filled with sweetened raw milk is offered to Peepal tree.

- It is treated auspicious to put a small quantity of milk in a well, to overcome obstacles.

