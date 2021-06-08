This year the Jyeshtha Amavasya it will be observed on June 10, 2021. It coincides with Shani Jayanti, Surya Grahan, Vat Savitri Vrat and Rohini Vrat. Read on to know more about the rituals, significance etc.

Amavasya falls in the middle of the Hindu lunar calendar, where there are thirty tithis in a month. Amavasya is a no-moon day and the Amavasya of the Purnimant month, Jyeshth, is called Jyeshtha Amavasya. This year it will be observed on June 10, 2021. It coincides with Shani Jayanti, Surya Grahan, Vat Savitri Vrat and Rohini Vrat.

Jyeshtha Amavasya 2021: Date and time

Amavasya start June 9 at 12:27 pm

Amavasya end. June 10 at 02:52 pm

Sunrise 06:22 am Sunset 06:13 pm

Amrit kaal 06:39 am - 08:27 am

Jyeshtha Amavasya 2021: Significance

Jyeshta Amavasya is a no-moon day in the month of Jyeshta. It is believed that negative energies, spirits, and evil eyes are very strong during the Amavasya period. It is treated auspicious by Tantriks for tantra sadhana and black magic. Special puja is done to come over from Kaal Sarp Dosh. Paying tributes to the forefathers on this day is regarded as beneficial. It is believed that on this day there's a lack of positive energy in the atmosphere so it is recommended that one should avoid starting anything new. Also, auspicious functions or rituals should be avoided on this day.

Jyeshtha Amavasya 2021: Puja vidhi

- Early bath in sacred rivers or kund is considered to be good on this day.

-.Arghya is given to Surya Dev with pure water, red sandal powder, red flower.

- For the peace of forefathers' soul some religious activities like pind daan and tarpan are performed.

- People recite Shani mantras and donate mustard oil, sesame seeds and black clothes etc.

- Jain community ladies observe Rohini vrat for longevity of their husbands. When Rohini nakshatra appears after sunrise, Rohini vrat is observed.

- Vat Savitri Vrat is also celebrated, women fast and worship Lord Yama for long life of their husband and well being of their family.

- Surya Grahan will also appear on this day but it will not be seen in India.

