John Abraham Birthday Special: 5 Lessons To Take From Pathaan Star For A Healthy And Fit Body

THE PATHAAN star John Abraham is celebrating his 50th birthday today. He is one of the fittest actors in B-town and has taken his fans by surprise and inspiration with his fitness and body transformations. Looking at the star age, its all about surprise that he has been mainaining a fit physique and healthy body at the age of 50. In a conversation with Shilpa Shetty on the show Shape of You, John Abraham talked about his diet which is a conventional component of any fitness regimen.

According to the actor, “You can eat healthy if you think like that. You have to be goal-oriented. Diet, and eating right are the most important. I believe and always say that fitness is like a tripod stand. Good food, good exercise, and good sleep. Without any of them, the tripod falls.”

He also shared the secret behind his well-made physique which is living a simple farmer's life. "I have bajra and jawar roti. He suggested his fans to consume pearl millet, finger millet and sorghum bread in their diet to stay healthy and fit. John also revealed that he did not have his favourite sweet for 27 years which is Kaju Katli. According to the actor, sugar is one of the biggest poisons in the world and is more harmful than cigarette smoking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

Also, the Pathaan star revealed that he is trying to replace all the dairy products from his diet and replacing them with plant-based diets. A plant-based diet not only improves the heart health of an individual but also strengthens the immune system and reduces inflammation in the body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

According to GQ Diet, the breakfast meal of the Attack star includes peanut butter and has replaced dairy products with plant-based meals. To lose weight, the actor in many of his interviews has suggested his fans stay goal-oriented. “Only when you have goals can you reach your targets. If you don’t have a goal, that’s the first obstacle in the path to your success.” He revealed that he does not do any exercises to maintain his abs, instead wakes up at 4:30 in the morning, does his complete training for the day, reads his scripts and gets ready for work around 7 AM.