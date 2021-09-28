New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Jivitputrika Vrat 2021 is one of the important festivals for Hindu mothers as, on this day, they observe Nirjala fast for the happy and long life of their children. This auspicious festival is mainly observed in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Jitiyaputrika fasting is also popular in parts of Nepal. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, this auspicious day falls annually on Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the month of Ashwin. This year, the auspicious day will be observed on September 29, 2021.

Jivitputrika Vrat 2021: Date & Shubh Timing

Date: September 29, Wednesday

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 06:16 PM on Sep 28, 2021

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 08:29 PM on Sep 29, 2021

Jivitputrika Vrat 2021: Significance

As the name suggests, this vrat is observed for the well being and long life of children. This is one of the tough vrat wherein mothers have to observe nirjala fast through day and night. This festival is mainly a three-day festival that starts on the seventh day in the dark phase of Ashwin month and goes on till the ninth day.

Jivitputrika Vrat 2021: Puja Vidhi

- On the first day of this auspicious vrat, known as Nahai Khayi, mothers consume food after taking a bath.

- On the second day, mothers commence the Nirjala vrat wherein they should not consume water and tie a sacred thread on their hand.

- On the third and final day, which falls on the Krishna Paksha Navami, mothers break the fast by consuming food.

Jivitputrika Vrat 2021: History

As per the legend, a king named Jimutavahana was not happy with worldly pleasures so, he gave his kingdom and its responsibilities to his brother, and went into the forest.

While roaming in the forest, he came across an old lady who was crying bitterly. When he asked the lady, she told him that she belongs to the Nagvansh family, and there is a ritual to offer a snake every day to Pakshiraj Garuda as his feast. And today, it's her son's chance to be sacrificed.

On listening to her ordeal, Jimutavahana promised the lady to protect his son from Pakshiraj. He covered himself in a red cloth and offered himself to Pakshiraj Garuda. When Garuda was about to eat, he was surprised to see that the boy is fearless and has no tears in his eyes. Seeing this, he asked the boy about his real identity, to which, Jimutavahana confessed.

Pleased by his bravery, Pakshiraj Garuda set him free and also promised to not make any sacrifices. Thus, since then, mothers have started celebrating the day by observing the fast for the long life of their children.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv