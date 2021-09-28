New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Jivitputrika Vrat is one of the most important and most difficult fasts that women observe. This vrat is kept by Hindu mothers to protect and safeguard their children from all the ill events in their life. It is mainly observed in Maithili, Magadhi and Bhojpuri speaking regions which is in North India in states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Jivitputrika is also celebrated in some parts of Nepal.

This vrat falls on the Krishna Paksh Ashtami of Lunar month Ashwin and it is the annual strongest fast. This year Jibitputrika Vrat will be celebrated on September 29th. Since it is a difficult and a sacred fast, so there are certain things which one needs to know about various rituals and customs to be followed.

Jivitputrika Vrat is a three days festival, it starts from the Saptami tithi of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month and concludes on Navami tithi of Ashwin month.

Dos

- Nahai- Khai: As this is a three-day long festival, on the first day after taking bath and wearing clean clothes, mothers eat food.

- Food should be strictly vegetarian using rocksalt.

- Khur-Jitiya: On second-day nirjala fast is observed, mothers do not drink even water.

- Devotees should listen vrat katha after puja rituals.

- Parana: On the third day the fast is concluded with variety of delicacies.

- Parana should be done after Sunrise.

Don'ts

- Nahai-Khay: After Sunset food should not be taken. Garlic, onion and non-veg food should not be taken.

- On this day one must not cut hair or nails.

- Khur-Jitiya: Mothers should not drink water,as it is nirjala vrat.

- Parana: Don't eat anything before offering arghya to Sun God.

- Fast should not be concluded before aarti and bhog offering to Lord

