Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022: Know History, Significance And Other Details Of This Day

EVERY YEAR on November 15, Jharkhand celebrates its foundation day. Jharkhand is an Indian state formed on November 15, 2000, from the southern half of Bihar. It shares borders with the states of West Bengal to its east, Chattisgarh to the west, Uttar Pradesh to the Northwest, Bihar to the North and Odisha to its South. It is known as the 15th largest state of India in terms of land and the 14th largest by population.

It was formed as officially as the 28th state of India and the day is annually commemorated on November 15. The day also coincides with the birth anniversary of the tribal leader Birsa Munda.

Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022: History

The state of Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000 after the Parliament passed the Bihar Reorganization Act of 2000. After the independence, the state was divided between other states of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Orissa.

Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022: Significance

Jharkhand accounts for around more than 40 per cent of mineral resources in Inda and is primarily rural with around 24 per cent population living in the city area. It recorded a GDP growth rate of 10.22 per cent in 2017-18. The state has an abundant source of coal, iron, uranium, mica, limestone, silver, graphite and dolomite.

The Jharkhand foundation day coincides with the birth anniversary of a popular tribal leader, Birsa Munda who played a significant role in the Indian rebellion against British rule. This special day allows knowing more about the rich culture, diversity and beauty of this city.

Interesting Facts About This Indian State

1. It has 24 districts with a total area of around 79,716 sq. km.

2. The popular folk dance of the state is known as 'Chhau Nach' which is a treat to the eyes.

3. It is a green land filled with bushes, trees and jungles.

4. The state bird is Koel, the state animal is an elephant, the state tree is Sal and the state flower is Palash.

5. The state is tribal dominated with 28 per cent tribal people and 12 per cent belonging to scheduled castes.

6. Folk dances of the state include Chau, natua, Agni, Jadur, Paika etc.