Jeera Water And Weight Loss: 6 Benefits You Probably Did Not Know

WEIGHT LOSS is one of the major and crucial concerns of people in many countries including India. From switching to healthy diets to numerous exercises, the journey of weight loss can be quite exhausting and straining on an individual's health.

However, some easy tips and tricks can do wonders in your weight loss journey. One of the beneficial ingredients found easily on the kitchen shelves of Indian households, jeera can do wonders in your weight loss journey. Jeera water has numerous surprising health benefits and can be included in your diet for weight loss. Read below the list of benefits of cumin seeds that are beneficial for weight loss.

1. Aids Digestion

Popularly known as Cumin seeds, jeera helps in aiding digestion. Cumin seeds contain thymol which is a chemical substance which stimulates the pancreas to produce enzymes and bile. This result in improving overall digestion within the body. Drinking jeera water daily promotes a healthy digestive system. Better digestion improves metabolic rates leading to significant weight loss.

2. Low in Calories

Cumin seeds contain around 7.9 calories per 2.1 g serving. Jeera water is low in calories and can be consumed daily. Being a simple homemade concoction, it helps reduce belly fat and helps in overall fat loss.

3. Increases Metabolism Rate

With a significant role in aiding digestion jeera water helps in metabolic rate by breaking down sugar, fats and carbohydrates in the body. Along with speeding the metabolism rate, it also boosts the immune system.

4. Cleanses Body

The components in cumin seeds encourage the body to drain out all impurities and help cleanse the body. It adds up to the liver's natural detoxification pathways and aids overall rejuvenation. It can let your body acquire more nutrition from the food to detox naturally and heal better.

5. Anti-inflammatory Properties

Enriched with anti-inflammatory properties, the active ingredients of cumin seeds have antiseptic effects. An active ingredient, Thymoquinone in cumin seeds has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that target free radicals in the body and helps in cleansing the body of toxins.

6. Curbs Appetite

Drinking a glass of jeera water can keep you fuller for longer periods and can prevent you from consuming junk foods. It suppresses hunger hormones and speeds up the metabolism.

However, consuming jeera water alone for weight loss might not help. Other lifestyle changes such as good sleep, exercising, meditation, and better food choices, along with including jeera water in your diet can help in weight loss.