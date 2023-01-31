Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Important Do's And Dont's To Keep In Mind On This Auspicious Day

JAYA EKADASHI is one of the auspicious Ekadashi in the Hindu culture. Every year, Jaya Ekadashi is observed in the Magha month of Shukla Paksha and it will be observed on February 01 when devotees worship Lord Vishnu to seek his blessings. It is a day when devotees observe a whole-day fast and worship Lord Vishnu. It is observed by all Hindu devotees and is popularly referred to as 'Bhoumi Ekadashi' and 'Bhishma Ekadashi' in some states of the country including Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. While worshipping Lord Vishnu, devotees should keep in mind some important things. Read below:

Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Do's

1. Devotees should wear yellow coloured clothes on this Ekadashi.

2. One should read or listen to the legendary stories of JLord Vihsnu on this day.

3. Donating food and clothes on Jaya Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious.

One should practice celibacy and should stay away from indulgences and luxuries.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Don'ts

1. On Ekadashi, one should speak politely and should not express aggressive behaviour.

2. Devotees should abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food, onion, garlic, rice and alcohol.

3. It is considered inauspicious to pluck flowers on the auspicious occasion of Jaya Ekadashi.

4. One should never consume donated food on Jaya Ekadashi.