Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Other Details Of This Auspicious Day

AMONG EVERY fast, Ekadashi fasts are considered as most auspicious and of the highest reverence. Every year, Jaya Ekadashi Vrat is observed in the Magha month of Shukla Paksha. This year, it will be observed on February 01 with utmost devotion and dedication. According to the Hindu scriptures, Jaya Ekadashi is a fasting practice that is observed on the 'Ekadashi' tithi during the Shukla Paksha in the Magha month of the Hindu calendar.

It is observed by all Hindu devotees and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day, people observe a strict fast and worship Lord Vishnu to seek his blessings for prosperity. Jaya Ekadashi is also popularly referred to as ‘Bhoumi Ekadashi’ and ‘Bhishma Ekadashi’ in some Hindu communities of South India, particularly the states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious occasion of Jaya Ekadashi is observed on February 01, 2023. According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 11:53 AM on January 31 and will end at 02:01 PM on February 01, 2023. The Parana time will be from 07:10 AM to 09:20 AM on February 1, 2023.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Significance

Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious and important days in the Hindu calendar. Jaya Ekadashi fast is a powerful vrat as it can free a person from the most heinous sins ever committed. It holds great significance as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and the month of Magha in which it falls is auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva. Parana marks the end of the Ekadashi fast. Parana is completed after daybreak on Ekadashi day. Ideally, the Ekadashi fast should be broken as soon as possible before the end of Dwadashi. According to legends, people seeking salvation should fast on Duji Ekadashi. The Duji and Vaishnava Ekadashis fall on the same day when Ekadashi and worshippers of Lord Vishnu should fast both days on Ekadashi.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Puja Rituals

1. The devotees on the occasion of Jaya Ekadashi, wake up early in the morning, and observe a whole day fast, without eating or drinking anything.

2. Those fasting on Jaya Ekadashi should bathe early in the Brahma Muhurta.

3. Devotees should clean the worship place and shower Gangajal or holy water over it.

4. Put the Vishnu and Krishna shrines or pictures.

5. Worship rituals must start immediately after the placement of the idol.

6. While adoring, chant Lord Krishna’s songs, Vishnu Sahasranama, and Narayan Stotra.

7. Offer them goddesses prasad, coconut, water, basil, fruits, incense sticks, and flowers.

8. Mantras should also be repeated during adoration.

9. The next day, on Dwadashi, Parana should be done only after worship.

10. On Dwadashi, after catering food to Brahmins, give them janeu and betel nuts. Eat only after completing this ritual of Jaya Ekadashi.