New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Ekadashi is known to be an auspicious festival in Hindu culture. This day falls on the eleventh day of the lunar fortnight. When the Ekadashi falls in the month of Magha, Shukla Paksha, it is known as Jaya Ekadashi. On this day, the devotees offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu, and they observe a day-long fast on this day.

To be noted, there are a total of 24 Ekadashis in a year. Each Ekadashi has a unique name according to the month they fall in.

When is Jaya Ekadashi 2021?

This time, the Jaya Ekadashi will fall on February 23, 2021.

What is the shubh tithi of Jaya Ekadashi 2021?

The auspicious timing of Jaya Ekadashi will begin at 5:16 PM on February 22 and it will end at 6:05 PM on February 23.

Jaya Ekadashi Puja Vidhi:

*On this day, devotees should get up early.

*After this, the devotees should take a bath in the river Ganga, and if that is not possible, the devotees should add a few drops of gangajal to the bucket that the person would use to take bath.

*The devotees should meditate on this day and they should chant mantras.

*Mantras like- 'OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' should be chanted.

*By the end of the day, the devotees should perform the Jaya Ekadashi Aarti.

Significance of Jaya Ekadashi

According to the Padma/ Bhavishya Purana, the devotees who observe fast on this day get rid of the sins that they have committed in the past. It is also said that the devotees also attain Moksha from birth, life, and death. The devotees also get free from stress and they get peace of mind by chanting mantras on this day.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma