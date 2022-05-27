New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on May 27, India observes the death anniversary of the first Prime Minister of the country -- Jawaharlal Nehru. The first Prime Minister had a prominent role in India's freedom. In order to free India from British rule, Nehru fought against the Britishers and was among the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC). On May 27, 1964, the first Prime Minister of India took his last breath. He was the PM from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74. He had a great affinity for kids, and children use to call him Chacha Nehru.

Nehru loved kids, and that is why his birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day. Nehru was counted as one of the finest politicians in India. On the occasion of his death anniversary, we bring you top motivational quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru, that you can share with your friends and family.

“We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”

“Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes.”

“There is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action.”

“A language is something infinitely greater than grammar and philology. It is the poetic testament of the genius of a race and a culture, and the living embodiment of the thoughts and fancies that have moulded them”

“Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will.”

“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.”

“Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system.”

“The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.”

“Politics and Religion are obsolete. The time has come for Science and Spirituality.”

“The best and noblest gifts of humanity cannot be the monopoly of a particular race or country; its scope may not be limited nor may it be regarded as the miser's hoard buried underground.”

“Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognized, ultimately bears fruit”

“Time is not measured by the passing of yaers but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”

“A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen