Janmashtami 2022: Lord Krishna To Shower Special Blessings For These 4 Zodiac Signs!

Favourite zodiac signs of Krishna Bhagwan: There are 12 zodiac signs according to astrology. Every zodiac sign has its own ruling planet. Based on a person's zodiac sign, their future is predicted. As per astrology, out of the twelve zodiac signs in total, some are said to have Lord Krishna's special favour.

One of the most venerated and loved among all Indian deities, Lord Sri Krishna is known to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and as a supreme being in his own right. Lord Krishna has always been an enigma and many people become euphoric at the mere mention of his name. People view the lord as a friend, a leader, a teacher and so on! On the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the Bradrapad month, the lord was born on the Earth in the Rohini Nakshatra. His birthday is known as Janmashtami and this year it is celebrated on the 18th and 19th of August.

Now, let's take a look at the four zodiac signs that are graced by Lord Sri Krishna:

Taurus: According to astrological theories, Lord Krishna has a special affection for Taurus. People born under this zodiac sign experience great success in their careers, thanks to the blessings of the supreme lord! We advise you to continue worshipping Lord Krishna throughout your life if your zodiac sign is Taurus.

Cancer: Astrology says that Lord Krishna is always very kind towards the people of the Cancer Zodiac. People belonging to this zodiac emerge successful in everything they set their mind to! According to spiritual beliefs, people of this zodiac can get salvation after death due to the mercy of Sri Krishna.

Leo: You are endowed with the particular grace of Lord Sri Krishna if you are a Leo Zodiac sign! Leos are regarded as being very diligent people, and they are fortunate to reap the rewards of their efforts. Radha Rani and Lord Krishna should always be worshiped by those born under this sign.

Libra: Due to Lord Sri Krishna's special mercy, those born under the sign of Libra will always experience all delights. Libras are always worthy of respect owing to Krishna's blessings, so congratulations! The people of this zodiac should always chant the glories of Lord Sri Krishna.