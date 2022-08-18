Janmashtami 2022: From Flute To Peacock Feather, 5 Things To Bring Home For Prosperity

Janmashtami also known as Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, or Krishnasthami marks the birth of Krishna and is celebrated with great zeal and pomp across the world by people of the Hindu community. As per various mythological stories, Devki and Vasudeva's son Krishna was born on the eighth day of the fortnight during the Indian calendar month of Bhadrapada. Thus, this day is called Krishna Janmashtami.

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated for two days- on August 18 and 19. On this day, devotees observe fast and worship lord Krishna. Here is a list of things one should bring in to your house for the auspicious festival.

Peacock feather

Peacock feather is auspicious as Lord Krishna was very fond of peacock feathers as in most of his idols and images his crown is adorned with peacock feathers. Moreover, as per Vastu Shastra, the peacock is said to bring positive energy.

Makhan/Butter

Lord Krishna loves butter and he used to steal Makhan from matkis. That's why Makhan should always be there for the Janamashtami celebration.

Vaijayanti Garland

Vaijayanti garland is prepared with Lotus seeds and it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi resides in it. If you keep this mala, there will never be a shortage of money.

Flute

Also referred to as Murlidhar, Bansiwale, Banshidhar, Basuri Wale, and Bansi Bajaiy, Lord Krishna loves his flute and carries his flute everywhere. Therefore, on the day of Janmashtami, one must bring a small wooden or silver flute for the deity.

Cow/ Idol of Cow

As per our Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna used to spend most of his time with his cows and he was very fond of them. So to worship Krishna, you can also keep an idol of a cow beside him