Janmashtami 2022: Do's And Don'ts To Follow Fasting For Krishna Ashtami

Shri Krishna Janmashtmi 2022, is just around the corner and people are already preparing to celebrate the festival with great fervour. As the name suggests Shri Krishna Janmashtmi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, son of Devaki and Vasudeva. The day, also known as Gokulashtami, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The pious festival is observed on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha, or the eight day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu calendar. And this year, Ashtami tithi begins on August 18 at 9:20 p.m. and ends on August 19, 2022, at 10:59 p.m.

On the very auspicious day, people fast for 24 hours and then break the fast with the Bhog prepared for the deity after praying to Lord Krishna at midnight. If you are also keeping fast here's a list of dos and don'ts that you need to keep in mind.

Do's

On an auspicious day, take an early bath and wear new clothes or clean clothes. This is because one can't be unhygienic while performing puja rituals

For worshipping, take a Sankalpa or a vow that you will keep the fast with all the devotion and sincerity for Lord Krishna without breaking it or making any mistakes. Amidst this, keep chanting Lord Krishna's name.

Also make sure to have a pre-fast meal, that will help you have a healthy digestive system on Janmashtami. This will also provide you with the energy to go throughout the day without any nourishment.

Donate food to the needy. And even feed the cows nearby as it was considered very close to Lord Krishna.

Don'ts