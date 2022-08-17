Janmashtami 2022: 5 Famous Lord Krishna Temples To Visit On 'Gokulashtami'

Shri Krishna Janmashtmi is celebrated with great zeal and pomp in India. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 19. According to astrology, Lord Krishna was born on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. On this occasion, special events are organized in the temples of Lord Krishna and devotees pray till midnight to celebrate the birth of God.

Also known as names like Krishna Janmashtami, and Gokulashtami among others, on this festival people observe fast and worship Lord Krishna by visiting temples. In India, some of the temples of Lord Krishna are especially famous to visit on this occasion. Some of these temples are centuries old. Here is a list of popular Krishna Mandir, which are often visited by devotees on the occasion of Janamashtmi.

Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, Mathura

The temple is packed on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtmi. Located in Mallapur, in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple is the most famous because of its significance as the lord's birthplace.

Pandharpur, Vitthala Rukmini Temple Maharashtra

This temple is built and dedicated to Vitthala and Rukhumai (Lord Krishna and his wife Rukmini), is situated on the Chandrabhaga river bank. The present-day monument was supposedly built in the 17th century.

Guruvayoor Temple, Kerala

This temple is also known as the Holy Abode of Vishnu on Earth and Dwarka of South India. The temple is built back in the year 1638. The idol in the temple here is a four-armed version of Krishna holding a pearl necklace.

Banke Bihari Temple, Uttar Pradesh

Banke Bihari Temple is situated in Vrindavan and its name is derived from the posture of standing Krishna. The famous 'Tribhanga' posture of Lord Krishna has made him referred to as Banke( bent in three places) and Bihari(enjoyer). The Lord is also known as Kunj Bihari.

Dwarakadhish Temple, Dwarka Gujarat

The temple is situated along the shore of the Arabian Sea and on the banks of river Gomati, in Gujarat, is associated with Krishna, the King. The Dwarakadhish temple, also known as Jagat Mandir, is one of the Char Dham sites visited by Adi Shankaracharya.