New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Lord Krishna is worshipped as the eighth Avatar of Lord Vishnu. He is the Supreme God and the most popular Hindu divinity. With utmost enthusiasm and zeal, Lord Krishna's birthday is celebrated as Janmashtami. The festival falls every year on the ashtami day of Bhadrapad month of the Hindu Lunar calendar.

This year it will be celebrated on August 30th. On this day, people observe vrat, perform puja, offer prayers to Lord Krishna, play Dahi Handi and more.

Janmashtami 2021: Important Times

Krishna Janmashtami August 30, 3021

Ashtami begins August 29 at 11:25 pm

Ashtami ends August 31 at 01:59 am

Nishita kaal Time 11:59pm - 12:44am

Midnight moment August 31 at 12:22 am

Rohini Nakshatra begins Aug 30 at 06:39 am

Rohini Nakshatra ends Aug 31 at 09:44 am

Dahi Handi August 31, 2021

Janmashtami 2021: Shubh Muhurat in different Cities

Pune- 12:12 AM to 12:58 AM

New Delhi- 11:59 PM to 12:44 AM

Chennai- 11:46 PM to 12:33 AM

Jaipur- 12:05 AM to 12:50 AM

Hyderabad- 11:54 PM to 12:40 AM

Gurgaon- 12:00 AM to 12:45 AM

Chandigarh- 12:01 AM to 12:46 AM

Kolkata- 11:14 PM to 12:00 PM

Mumbai- 12:16 AM to 01:02 AM

Bengaluru- 11:57 PM to 12:43 AM

Ahmedabad- 12:18 AM to 01:03 AM

Noida- 11:59 PM to 12:44 AM

Janmashtami 2021: Significance

Krishna Janmashtami is also knyas Gokulashtami, Yadukulashtami or Shrikrishna Jayanti. Krishna is the son of Devki and Vasudev, born at midnight in Mathura Jail. Immediately after his birth he was taken to Gokul by his foster parents Nanda and Yashoda. The birthday of Lord Krishna is celebrated as Janmashtami with traditions and enthusiasm. Dance, drama and enactment of Krishna's life are performed.

Devotees observe fast, in love of Krishna they sing devotional songs, keep a vigil into the night, decorated statue of baby Krishna are placed in a cradle. At midnight birth of Krishna is celebrated. Different food items are prepared for prasad. Mainly Makhan Mishri is kept as it was very favourite to Krishna. Temples are decorated and prime events of Krishna are depicted with Jhankis. People visit temples. Nandotsav is celebrated followed by Janmashtami as Nand Baba distributed sweets for birth of Krishna.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal