New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sri Krishna Janmashtami is almost here and so is the time to prepare the prasad, puja vidhi and more for the auspicious festival. Lord Krishna's birth anniversary is celebrated as Janmashtami every year on the Ashtami day of Bhadrapad month of the Hindu Lunar calendar. This year it will be celebrated on August 30th.

Lord Krishna is worshipped as the eighth Avatar of Vishnu and is considered Supreme God and the most popular Indian divinity. Therefore, to mark his birthday, Janmashtami is celebrated and it is one of the most popular festivals in the Indian calendar. People celebrate it with enthusiasm and many devotees follow the tradition of offering Chappan Bhog which are 56 food items to Lord Krishna on the day of his birth.

Janmashtami 2021: Legend

Once Lord Indra (God of Rains) got annoyed from his devotees and due to the ire of Indra's incessant rainfall and flood, the entire village got badly hit. To save His native village Gokul and the population from the wrath of Lord Indra, Krishna lifted the Govardhan Parvat on the tip of his small finger and gave shelter under it to all the villagers and animals. Lord Indra then realized what he has done and calmed down after seven days. Till then Lord Krishna stood standstill, holding the parvat (hill) on his little finger.

Maa Yashoda used to feed Krishna eight times a day but during that period of seven days Krishna didn't eat anything and missed seven days food. Therefore, to express their gratitude villagers prepared 56 dishes for 7 days which were to be fed to Lord Krishna 8 times.

Janmashtami 2021: Another story

Another story narrates that Lord Krishna was once sitting with Devi Radha on a divine lotus flower. And there are three layers of petals in the Lotus. In the first layer, there are 8 petals, in the second one there are 26 while in the third layer there are 32 petals. Therefore, a total of 56 dishes are offered to Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami 2021: Milk dishes in Chhappan Bhog

There is a tradition of arrangement of food items for Chhapan Bhog during Janmashtami. Milk items are first served and in the last sweets pan and cardamom are in the end. After bhog prasad is distributed among all. Makhan mishri is always included as this is considered Krishna's favourite.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal