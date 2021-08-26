Here we are with a list of ways one can offer prayers to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami according to their zodiac signs. By doing this, you may have higher chances of being blessed with good fortune.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Janmashtami is almost here and it's a celebration day of Lord Krishna's birth. Hindus celebrate this day with full enthusiasm as they observe fast, sing bhajans, offer prayers, prepare prasad, visit temple and perform puja.

On this day, devotees take an early bath and wear new and clean clothes to get ready for the puja rituals. For Janmashtami charnamrit made of milk, curd, honey, sugar, ghee and makhana are offered with panjeeri. Since the puja on this day is considered to be sacred, here we are with a list of ways one can offer prayers to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami according to their zodiac signs. By doing this, you may have higher chances of being blessed with good fortune.

Aries

Aries people should first give bath to idols of Krishna and Radha.

Offering milk products and red pomegranate will help them getting success.

Taurus

Decorate the idol of Krishna with silver foil.

Offer sweets, and milk, curd and honey.

It may solve some problems of life.

Gemini

Give bath to the idol of Krishna and Radha with milk.

Offer different dry fruits and banana.

It will help in getting social recognition and respect.

Cancer

Keep a few threads of saffron in water, give bath to idols of Radha, Krishna with this water.

Offer coconut and sweets prepared with coconut.

It may bless with peace and prosperity.

Leo

Bath to idols of Radha Krishna be given by honey and gangajal.

Offer jaggery and sweets prepared with jaggery instead of sugar.it may help in getting the desired goal of life.

Virgo

Apply ghee on the idols of Radha, Krishna and then give bath with milk.

Offer various dry fruits and also cardamom and clove.

Libra

Bathe the idols of Radha, Krishna with sugar and milk.

Offer milk products with dry fruits and also banana.

Scorpio

Wash the idol of Krishna with sugar, honey, curd and milk and lastly with water.

Offer jaggery and coconut sweets. It may fullfill all the desires.

Sagittarius

First dip the idols of Radha Krishna in honey, then bathe them with milk.

Offer banana and guava. You will be blessed and all the desires may be fulfilled.

Capricorn

Give bath to the idols of Radhakrishna with Gangajal

Offer bhog of sweet betel leaves.

By doing this it is said that your goal of life may be achieved.

Aquarius

Bathe idols of Radha Krishna with honey, curd, milk, sugar and water.

Offer dry fruits and any kind of red sweets.

It may help you to get your desires fulfilled.

Pisces

Bathe the idols of Radha Krishna with honey then apply curd and sugar. Lastly, give a bath with water.

Offer coconut and sweets prepared with milk.

It may bless with peace and prosperity and all the desires may be fulfilled.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal