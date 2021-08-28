Janmashtami 2021: Lord Krishna is the ninth avatar of Lord Vishnu, who came down on Earth to eradicate all the evils, including his uncle King Kansa of Mathura.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Janmashtami 2021 is one of the most auspicious and important festivals of Hindus as, on this day, Lord Shree Krishna was born. He is the ninth avatar of Lord Vishnu, who came down on Earth to eradicate all the evils, including his uncle King Kansa of Mathura. Also, to teach the people about the fundamental principles of life (Dharma and Karma).

Annually this day falls on the Ashtami tithi of Bhadra month. This year the auspicious day will be celebrated on August 30, 2021. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Shree Krishna for the well being of their family.

As Krishna Janmashtami 2021 is just two days away, devotees have started with the preparation. However, there is one thing that you must not miss on this day, and that is music and bhajans. Lord Shree Krishna loved music, his leelas with Radha and Gopis are popular in Hindu mythology. So to worship and please the Lord, what is better than music.

Here we have brought you a list of bhajans you must listen to on this special day:

Shree Krishna Govinda Hare Murari

Adharam Madhuram Vadanam

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna

Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo

Radhe Radhe Radhe Govinda

Achutam Keshavam

Meera Bhajans

Bhagwan Tumhe Mai Khat Likhti

Saja Do Ghar Ko Gulshan Sa

Jai Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol

Hope you liked the list!

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, devotees are advised to avoid large gatherings and main social distancing in the temples or market. On this day, devotees decorate their house temple and deck up Lord Shree Krishna with beautiful colourful cloths and flower jewellery.

Happy Janmashtami 2021 in advance!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv