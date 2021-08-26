Janmashtami 2021: At midnight, they perform the "Krishna abhishekam" with milk, ghee (clarified butter) and water, and proceed to offer bhog to God. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sri Krishna Janmashtami is standing right around the corner and as the name suggests the festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna and marks the birth of the supreme God. Lord Krishna who is considered to be Lord Vishnu's eighth avatar is fond of food especially milk products like makhan (butter), curd and cream.

So food holds a special significance on this day. During this festival people not just take an early bath, wear new clothes, perform puja but they even observe a day's fast. On Janmashtami, devotees keep fast for Lord Krishna in which no grains are consumed. The devotees take a meal with fruits and water, called 'phallahar'. At midnight, they perform the "Krishna abhishekam" with milk, ghee (clarified butter) and water, and proceed to offer bhog to God.

Therefore, as sacred as the fast is considered on this day, there are certain rules and precautions one needs to take care of while observing vrat. So here we are with a list of dos and don'ts for you to follow in order to keep the fast for Janmashtami 2021.

Dos:

Take care of your hygiene

Make sure to take an early bath and wear new clothes or clean clothes. This is because one can't be unhygienic while performing puja rituals

Make a vow

Take a Sankalpa or a vow that you will keep the fast with all the devotion and sincerity for Lord Krishna without breaking it or making any mistakes. Amidst this, keep chanting Lord Krishna's name.

Take a pre-fast meal

A pre-fast meal will help you have a healthy digestive system on Janmashtami. This will also provide you energy to go throughout the day without any nourishment.

Donate food

Donate food to the needy. And even feed the cows nearby as it was considered very close to Lord Krishna.

Don'ts:

Avoid meat and eggs

Meat and non-vegetarian food is strictly not allowed as this festival's fast is sacred and auspicious rituals are involved. Therefore, one can't have meat or eggs, even garlic and onions are avoided.

Don’t take tea after breakfast

Although tea is allowed but avoid it for the safer side as it will create acidity as you will not be having proper food throughout the day and would only aggravate it and cause uneasiness.

Avoid too much oily food

Vrat is full of attractive delicacies but avoid having too much oily and fried food as it contains bad cholesterol and may harm your health. Instead of it, have fruits, milk and healthy juices.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal