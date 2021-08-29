Janmashtami 2021: The use of ingredients may vary according to family traditions. Therefore, here we are with a list of all the possible food items you can have during the day right from breakfast till dinner for the festival

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Janmashtami is a popular Hindu festival marking Lord Krishna's birth that is celebrated with full enthusiasm and traditions. Many devotees observe fast on this day and perform puja. Therefore, along with decorating the idols of Lord Krishna and offering prayers, cuisine and vrat ki thali is an important part of the whole celebration.

For all those who think that only fruits are consumed during the day, then you might be a little wrong as there are certain types of cuisines which are prepared for the special day. And taking about fruits, some fruits, vegetables, dairy products and a few herbs are not eaten during fasting time. The use of ingredients may vary according to family traditions.

Therefore, here we are with a list of all the possible food items you can have during the day right from breakfast till dinner for Janmashtami.

Things to keep in mind about food while fasting

- Flours and grains are normally consumed

- Only edible rock salt (sendha namak) is used instead of the regular salt.

- Singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour)

- Kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour)

- Sama ke chawal ka atta (Barnyard millet)

- Arrowroot atta

- Rajgira ka atta ( Amarnath flour)

- Sabudana flour ( Tapioca pearls flour)

- Onion and garlic are not consumed.

Recipes

It's a whole day long fast, some devotees break the fast after midnight puja of birth of Krishna, therefore some dishes are required to keep person full for many hours. As per the taste and requirements some recipes are suggested.

For the breakfast time snacks

- Aaloo chat

Add spices lemon juice in boiled potatoes

Add spices lemon juice in boiled potatoes Imli chutney with sendha namak can be added.

- Sabudana cutlet

Sabudana mashed with boiled potatoes and spices, given shape of cutlet and are pan- fried.

- Sabudana Bhelpuri

Add boiled potatoes, roasted peanuts and cashew nuts in soaked Sabudana with spices and green chillies.

- Roasted Makhana

Heat little ghee and stir fry makhana add salt and black pepper

- Fruit chat

It is a good healthy option. Mix small pieces of seasonal fruits with lemon juice, salt and black pepper.

- French Fries

Potatoes cut in finger shape, are shallow fried, salt is sprikled on it.

Lunch and dinner

Use different fasting breads. Fasting breads or puri can be made of flours which are advised for fasting meals

-Rajgira roti or parantha

-Singhare ki puri

-Rajgira ki puri

-Kuttu puri

-Sabudana pancakes

All these are made by adding boiled mashed potatoes added in the flour, add a little water to it.

Variety of Khichdi

- Sabudana Khichdi

Soaked Sabudana is prepared in nonstick pan with boiled potatoes and groundnuts.

- Sama chawal Khichdi

Porridge of Sama chawal is cooked adding vegetables in it.

- Kuttu ki Khichdi

It is made by cooking it with potatoes and peanuts.

Vegetables

- Potato items (Aloo)

Different varities of potatoes can be prepared, such as aloo tamatar, jeera aloo and dahi aloo etc.

- Pumpkin (kaddu ki sabzi)

Kaddu is easily prepared by adding spices according to taste.

- Arbi ki sabzi

Arbi can be roasted or fried with sprinkling of salt and spices.

- Idli

Idli can be made with Sama ke chawal ka atta as made by normal rice.

Sweet dish, dessert

- Sabudana kheer

- Makhana dry fruit kheer

- Sama ke chawal ki kheer

- Fully ripe yellow Kaddu kheer

- Coconut Barfi etc.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal