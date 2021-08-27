Janmashtmi 2021:Look at 5 famous temples for you to visit during this festival. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival for Lord Krishna is celebrated in India by Hindu community to mark his birth anniversary. India will celebrate Krishna Janmashtmi on August 30 this year. On the auspicious occasion of Lord Krishna's birth devotees enact scenes of the day when Lord Krishna was born,visit temples to worship the Lord.

Krishna Janmashtmi is also celebrated with various other names such as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, and SriKrishna Jayanti. In India, some of the temples of Lord Krishna are specially famous to visit on this occasion. Some of these temples are centuries old.

Here, are some famous Krishna temples:

Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, Mathura

Located in Mallapur, of Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple is the most famous because of its significance as the lord's birth place. The temple is packed on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtmi.

Banke Bihari Temple, Uttar Pradesh

This name is derived from posture of standing Krishna. The temple is situated in Vrindavan. The famous tribhanga posture if Lord Krishna has made him referred to as Banke( bent in three places) Bihari(enjoyer). The Lord is also known as Kunj Bihari.

Dwarakadhish Temple, Dwarka (Gujarat)

The Dwarakadhish temple, also known as Jagat Mandir, is one of the Char Dham sites visited by Adi Shankaracharya. The temple is situated along the shore of the Arabian Sea and on the banks of river Gomati, in Gujarat, is associated with Krishna, the King. It was constructed around the Hari Griha (Krishna's home) on land that the Lord reclaimed from the sea.

Pandharpur, Vitthala Rukmini Temple (Maharashtra)

This temple is built as dedication to Vitthala and Rukhumai (Lord Krishna and his wife Rukmini), is situated on the Chandrabhaga river bank. The present-day monument was supposedly built in the 17th century.This temple is extremely beautiful, the momument is considered as a historical site.

Guruvayoor Temple, Kerala

This temple is also known as the Holy Abode of Vishnu on Earth and Dwarka of South India. The temple is built back in the year of 1638. In order to visit or to enter the temple, one has to follow a strict dress code and non-Hindus are not allowed inside this . The idol in the temple here is a four-armed version of Krishna holding a pearl necklace.

