Here we are with a list of places and tips for decorating your house with a flute according to Vastu Shastra for Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2021. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bansuri is Lord Krishna's divine instrument. It is often associated with the image of Krishna and his Ras Lila dance. Traditional bansuri is made of a single hollow shaft of bamboo, about 30cm. to 75cm of length with 6 or 7 holes. There are no mechanical keys to play the instrument and the notes are created by tapping various finger holes and blowing air from one side.

The word bansuri originates from bans (bamboo) and sur (melody). As per the Hindu scriptures, the instrument was very dear to Lord Krishna and he always used to keep it with him. According to beliefs, it is considered to be very auspicious to have bansuri at home as it saves one from many Vastu Shastra defects.

Yes, bansuri is a symbol of attraction and happiness. Decorating with and keeping a bansuri on the puja place or in your house can turn out to be lucky for many. Therefore, here we are with a list of places and tips for decorating your house with a flute for Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2021.

For Wealth

Hang a pair of bansuri outside the temple or on the wall of the temple. It will increase the flow of money.

For Business growth

According to business on the front door of house, office, shop or workshop hang two bansuris. Business hurdles will be reduced.

For Health

Hang a pair of flutes on the door, health issues will be reduced.

For Love and Happiness

To strengthen the family ties hang a pair of bansuri on the front door, it will increase the love among family members.

For Progress and Stability

Like bamboo qualities of sustaining in adverse conditions and growing fast, keeping bansuri at home will help in stability as well in progress.

For Mental Tension

To overcome mental tension keep a flute under the pillow before going to sleep.

For Positivity

It is believed that keeping bansuri at home will increase flow of positive energy and will help in getting rid of negativity.

Peace and Prosperity

If possible hang a silver flute on the wall of the drawing room.

Married Relationship

Hang a pair of flutes of front wall of bedroom or on the door of bedroom.

Spiritual Gain

Keep a new flute in the temple.

Three doors in a row

If there are three doors in a row in the house, then tie two flutes with red thread, giving them a V shape and mouth of flute downwards, hang them on the main door.

