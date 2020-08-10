New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most prominent festival of Hindu Culture and predominantly celebrated in Maharashtra and in northern India. The festival of Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is celebrated today (Tuesday) to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

Among the other festivities of Krishna Janmashtami, Dahi Handi is considered to be one of the most integral parts of the festival. It is part of the main festival Gokulashtami, which is known as Krishna Janmashtami in the rest of the country. This event, celebrated on the next day of Krishtnastami, is based on the legend that child-god Krishna along with his friends used to steal butter from earthen pots.

Mathura in India is a synonym for such celebrations as this is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. This was in Vrindavan, a village in Uttar Pradesh, India, where Krishna was brought up. Female folks in the entire Vrindavan became cautious and started hanging milk products from the ceiling like a chandelier but Lord Krisha formed human pyramid to reach the earthen pots. A popular aspect of Krishnashtami, Dahi Handi is celebrated with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm. It is also referred to as Gokulashtami in other parts of the country

How Dahi handi is celebrated?

Dahi Handi festival involves the participation of Govindas who form human pyramids to break an earthen pot filled with curd tied at a difficult height. The pyramid is used as the ladder to climb up and reach the Handi. To make the task more difficult, Handi is kept at several floors high at the open ground or at the street crossing. The Govindas practise in groups weeks ahead of the festival. These groups are called mandals and they go around the local areas, attempting to break as many Dahi Handis as possible.

Forming a human pyramid is not a child's play, it needs a lot of coordination and focus. The lowest layer of this pyramid consists of strong and sturdy people, while Govindas who form the middle layer need to be observant to those below as well as the others standing on their shoulders. While those at the outer layer are required to focus oin balance. As light-weight people are needed higher up as the topmost layer usually has a single child.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha