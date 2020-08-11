Janmashtami 2020 Best Mehndi Design: Janmashtami, also 'Krishna Janmashtami' or 'Gokulashtami', is one of the prominent festivals in Hinduism. On the occasion, women apply Mehendi on their palm, which is like a necessary tradition in India on the occasion of any festival.

New Delhi, Jagran Lifestyle Desk | Janmashtami 2020 Best Mehndi Design: Janmashtami, also 'Krishna Janmashtami' or 'Gokulashtami', is one of the prominent festivals in Hinduism. As the name suggests, on this day, Hindus celebrate the birth of their deity Lord Krishna. This year, Janmashtami 2020 will be observed on August 11. In some places, it will also be celebrated on August 12 as well. According to the Hindu calendar, this will be the 5,247th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

On the occasion, women apply Mehendi on their palm, which is like a necessary tradition in India on the occasion of any festival. Mehendi or henna is one of the most important parts of women's make-up. It is also considered lucky and auspicious. So keeping the occasion and the importance in mind, we have selected best and easy mehendi designs for women. Take a look:

