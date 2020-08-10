Janmashtami 2020: Many devotees go to temples to pay obeisance to God while others prefer to celebrate the festival at their homes.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The entire nation is celebrating the Krishna Janmashtami today (Tuesday), to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, who, according to Hindu beliefs was the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Every year, the Krishna Janmotsav is celebrated across the nation on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

Many devotees go to temples to pay obeisance to God while others prefer to celebrate the festival at their homes. And when we celebrate such a beautiful festival at home, we try our best to decorate the place where Lord Krishna's idol is to be placed.

Here are a few home decor ideas to adorn your home temple. devotees also stay up till midnight for the Krishna Abhishek; the long vigils are often marked with devotional songs and folklores.

Janmashtami decoration ideas

Flower

You can use fresh flowers to decorate the palna/jhoola or the temple at your home. However, if you do not have fresh flowers, artificial flowers would also serve the purpose. You can also create a garland out of the flowers.

Flute

Lord Krishna is believed to have a special love for flute. So if you decorate your temple with the flute, it will make a lot of difference. Also, you can decorate the flute with colour papers.

Rangoli

A beautiful Rangoli will take your decoration to the next level. You can make a Rangoli in front of the temple with colour powder or flowers in front of the palna.

Use of Diyas and lights

You can also enhance the temple's beauty with Diyas or you may also use LED decorative lights or rice lights for decorating the palna. However, you must ensure that there's no moisture or dampness while using electrical devices.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha