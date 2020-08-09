Janmashtami 2020 Date and Time: Janmashtami is observed on Ashtami in Bhadrapada to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna who was the eighth and “complete” avatar of Lord Vishnu who is considered as the protector of the universe.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is a country which is known for its different types of festivals that are celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. From Diwali to Holi to Raksha Bandhan, people across India are always busy celebrating one festival after the other. Janmashtami, which is also known as ‘Krishna Janmashtami’ or ‘Gokulashtami’, is one such festival that is celebrated with a lot of pomp and fervour throughout India.

As the name suggests, Krishna Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna – the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravana, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on August 11(Today) this year. According to the Hindu calendar, this will be the 5,247th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Here’s all you need to know about the date and time Krishna Janmashtami:

Date:

This year, we will be celebrating Krishna Janmashtami on August 11, 2020

What are the timings for Nishita Pujan?

The Nishita Pujan timings will begin from 12.05 am and will continue till 12.48 am on August 12.

When is Dahi Handi celebration?

The Dahi Handi celebrations will be observed on August 12.

Why we celebrate Janmashtami?

Janmashtami is observed on Ashtami in Bhadrapada to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna who was the eighth and “complete” avatar of Lord Vishnu who is considered as the protector of the universe. Lord Krishna was born to kill Kansa, the evil king of Mathura. Lord Krishna was born to Devaki, the sister of Kansa, and Vasudeva. Following the marriage of Devaki and Vasudeva, a prophecy had said that their eighth son would kill Kansa and free the Earth from his sins.

Apart from killing Kansa, Lord Krishna also played an important role in Mahabharata and guided the Pandavas during their whole journey. He played a special role in guiding Arjun, one of the Pandavas during the whole Kurukshetra war.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm in India. On this day, people observe fast to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings and special Dahi Handi programs are organised.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma