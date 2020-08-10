Janmashtami 2020: The Krishna Janmashtami is also known as the ‘Yadukulashtami’, or 'Gokulashtami', which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna who killed evil king Kansa and freed the Earth from his sins.

Janmashtami 2020: We celebrate this festival in honour of Lord Krishna, one of the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, who was born on this day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Janmashtami is one of the most prominent festivals of Hindu culture which is celebrated across the nation and more predominantly in northern India and Maharashtra. The Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, who is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu of the Great Trinity of Hinduism. The entire nation is celebrating the Krishna Janmashtami today.

Observed on the Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in Shraavana or Bhadrapad, Krishna Janmashtami is followed by the Nandotsav festival during which people celebrate the occasion when Nanda Baba distributed gifts to everyone in honour of Lord Krishna’s birth.

Why we celebrate Janmashtami?

We celebrate this festival in honour of Lord Krishna, one of the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, who was born on this day. Lord Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudeva and killed the evil king of Mathura Kansa. Lord Krishna also played a huge role in the Hindu epic Mahabharata and guided Arjun throughout his journey.

Lord Krishna was extremely naughty as a child and was highly fond of Makhan (white butter). He regularly, along with his friends, used to steal Makhan, following his he got him the name “Makhan Chor”. Despite being a very naughty child, Lord Krishna brought joy and happiness in our lives and removed all the sorrows of the world. Thus, we worship Lord Krishna on this day and celebrate ‘Gokulashtami’ in his honour.

How to worship Bal Gopal on this day?

Special pujas are being organised on this day to worship Lord Krishna or his childhood form Bal Gopal (Laddu Gopal). To worship Bal Gopal, you would need the following things:

Ganga Jal

A leaf of Tulsi

Sandalwood paste

Panchamrita

Scented oil

Cotton wool or towel

Mirror

Jewellery

Clothes for the deity

Flowers

Incense sticks

Ghee lamp Bhog

On this day, you need to bath Bal Gopal like a child. Following cleaning Bal Gopal, you need to make him wear clothes and jewellery. Then perform the puja and offer bhog or food to him. Following the puja, you can distribute that food as Prasad.

What are the timings for worshipping Bal Gopal on this day?

The Nishita Pujan timings will begin from 12.05 am and will continue till 12.48 am on August 12.

