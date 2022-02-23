New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across India will celebrate one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar -- Janaki Jayanti. The day marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. Janaki Jayanti also called Sita Ashtami is observed on Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the month of Phalguna according to the North Indian lunar calendar. The festival is observed annually. However, according to the Amanta lunar calendar, the festival is observed during Magha lunar month.

On this auspicious day, women who are married observe a fast for the long lives and well-being of their husbands. Devotees also offer prayers to Goddess Sita, and it is believed that they get blessed with a happy life.

When is Janaki Jayanti 2022?

The festival generally falls in the month of February-March. This year people will celebrate the Janaki Jayanti on February 24 (Thursday).

What is the Subh Muhurat of Janaki Jayanti 2022?

Beginning of Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month: February 23 at 04:56 pm

Right time to observe fast: February 24, 2022

The end of Ashtami date: February 24 at 03:03 pm

Janaki Jayanti 2022: Significance

Devotees on this day worship Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lakshman. A massive celebration takes place on this day and various rituals are organised at the different temples of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita such as Maha Aarti, Maha Abhishekam, and Sringaar Darshan. Bhajans and Kirtans are also held while recitals of Ramayan take place.

People in India refer to Goddess Sita as the epitome of purity, sacrifice, dedication, courage, and patience. As per beliefs married women who keep fast on this day are bestowed with the divine blessings of the Goddess and a blissful married life.

The festival is celebrated across India. However, it is celebrated with great pomp in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

