Janaki Jayanti 2021: On this day, the devotees offer prayers to goddess Sita, and it is believed that those who perform puja on Janaki Jayanti, get blessed with a happy married life.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Janaki Jayanti is known as the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. This day is celebrated in Phalguna month, according to Hindu mythology. Janaki Jayanti or Sita Ashtami is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar. On this day, the devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Sita, and it is believed that they get blessed with a happy life.

When is Janaki Jayanti 2021?

This festival falls in the month of February-March, and this time, it will be observed on Saturday, March 6, 2021. According to the Gregorian Calendar, this day falls in the month of Phalguna on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami.

What is the Subh Muhurat of Janaki Jayanti 2021?

The auspicious timing of this day will begin at 7:54 PM on March 5 and it will end at 6:10 PM on March 6.

Significance of Janaki Jayanti 2021:

Janaki Jayanti is also known as Sita Ashtami and Sita Jayanti. This festival is dominantly celebrated in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Goddess Sita was the daughter of goddess Earth, who is also known as Bhumi.

Sita Mata got married to Lord Rama, who was the prince of Ayodhya. Lord Rama proved his valour in the swayamvar, where Sita Mata chose Lord Rama as her husband. They both were blessed with two sons, namely Lava and Kush. Goddess Sita is known for her sacrifice and bravery.

This day is observed to get rid of all the obstacles in a person's life. On this day, the devotees offer prayers to goddess Sita, and it is believed that those who perform puja on Janaki Jayanti, get blessed with a happy married life.

It is believed that the couple who keeps a day-long fast on this day, gets rid of all the hardship from their marital life, and goddess Sita blesses them with a happy life ahead.

