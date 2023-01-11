Jallikattu 2023: Why Is It Taking Place In Chennai This Year? Check History, Significance And Other Important Details

Know about the details of Jallikattu; this is also happening in Chennai in 2023. (Image Credit: Freepik)

JALLIKATTU, WHICH means a bundle of coins is tied to the bull's horns, is a combination of the terms "calli" (coins) and "kattu" (knot). In the past, removing this bundle from the animal's head would earn the tamer money or silver. According to legend, Jallikattu originated during the Tamil Classical Era, which lasted from 400 to 100 BC. A man in command of a bull is purportedly depicted in a piece of cave art that dates back 2500 years. There are references to people enjoying seeing and taking part in Jalikatti, one of the important Tamil classical epics. Jallikuttu is also known by the names Pidithal Pollerudhu, Pidithal Madu, and Yeruthazhuvuthal.

History Of Jallikattu

The National Museum in New Delhi has a seal from the Indus Valley culture that portrays the practise, and a cave artwork of a man trying to tame a bull is thought to be more than 2500 years old.

The Significance Of Jallikattu To Tamil Culture

The traditional method used by the peasant culture to safeguard its indigenous, pure-bred bulls is called jallikattu. Jallikattu, according to preservationists and peasants, is a way to protect these male bulls that are typically used just for meat, if not for farming, since cow breeding is frequently an artificial process. Umbalachery, Bargur, Pulikulam, Kangayam, and Malai Maadu are a few of the well-known indigenous cow varieties used in Jallikattu. The exceptional breeders of these animals are revered by the locals.

Jallikattu Will Be Taking Place In Chennai For The First Time

The Jallikattu celebration will take place at Padappai in Chennai on March 5, 2023. There will be 500 bull tamers on the field, along with a bull bearing the chief minister's name. The celebration of the 70th birthday of the Tamil Nadu chief minister will coincide with the event.