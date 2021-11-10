New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Jalaram Bapa is popularly known as Bapa who is mainly worshipped in Gujarat. He was a Hindu saint and a devotee of God Rama. His sayings and miracles are spread throughout India and other countries. Therefore, a special day has been dedicated to him, Jalaram Jayanti which is celebrated on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar.

This year it will be observed on Thursday, November 11, 2021. So, here we are with some facts about the holy saint on the special day.

Facts about Jalaram Bapa

- He was born on November 4th, 1799 at Virpur, Virpur- Kherdi State.

- His father was Pradhan Thakkar, his mother was Rajbai and his spouse was Virbai Thakkar.

- He became an ascetic and withdrew from the materialistic world.

- At the age of 18 Jalaram Bapa became a disciple of Bhoja Bhagat of Fatehpur and was given Guru Mantra and japa mala.

- Sadavrat a feeding centre was started by him to provide food to sadhus, saints and needy hungry people.

- With the blessings of God his grain stores were inexhaustible.

- On the way, Swami Gunatitananad of Swaminarayan Sampraday at Virpur was pleased with Jalaram Bapa and blessed for his name and fame and also Virpur for a grand pilgrimage point.

- Jalaram Bapa prayed with great devotion for the wellbeing of people and his disciples to get rid of diseases. His name spread and both Hindus and Muslims became his disciples.

- Jalaram Bapa at the age of 81 on February 23rd, 1881 at Virpur left the world.

- The Jalaram Jayanti is celebrated throughout India and abroad and specially in Jalaram temples.

- Virpur which is roughly 52 kms from Rajkot is serving people with food without accepting any donations.

