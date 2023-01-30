Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2023: Important Dates, Activities, Celebrity Performances And All You Need To Know

THE 44th edition of the popular Jaisalmer Desert festival 2023 is all set to take place in the month of February. Jaisalmer is known as the 'Golden City' in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Jaisalmer holds a major place in the tourism landscape of Rajasthan. The dramatic and romantic desert fortress of Jaisalmer is an exotic city in Rajasthan's great Thar desert.

The event of Jaisalmer Annual Desert Festival this year is all set to take place at the Poonam Singh Stadium in Jaisalmer from February 03rd to 05th, 2023. The event will be held in the magical destination of the Thar desert and will feature a spectacular display of beauty and an extravaganza highlighting the natural cultural legacy of the city and the state.

The festival will be filled with fun activities, delicious foods from across the country, concerts, artists, and much more to make it a memorable experience for all. Every year, popular celebrities take part in the event and deliver amazing performances.

Events And Activities

Day 1: February 03

The festival will begin on February 03 with the aarti at Shri Laxminath Ji Temple at the Jaisalmer Fort. After that will be the Shobha Yatra, in which people will cover a distance from the fort to the Shahid Poonam Singh stadium. You will get to witness enchanting folk performances by folk dances on the first day which will leave you thrilled. The festival will be inaugurated by the release of golden balloons. Numerous competitions such as Mr. Desert, Moomal Mahendra, art camp, Miss Moomal, turban tying, and photography competitions will take place on the beginning day of the festival. You will also witness the performances by celebrities like Salim Sulaiman on Day 1 and the day will end with fiery fireworks at 9:45 PM on each day.

Day 2: February 04

The second day of the festival will begin with mesmerizing and soothing instrumental music and a relieving yoga session. After that, the visitors will be allowed to participate in numerous cultural competitions and festivities. The activities for Day 2 include camel decoration, Shan-E-Marudhara, Panihari Matka race, and Tug of war among others. In the evening, the visitors will get a chance to enjoy a camel safari and other activities in the village of Khuhdi which will end with beautiful fireworks.

Day 3: February 05

The final day of the festival will let the visitors savor the sight of beautiful peacocks which are an integral part of the state's culture. A musical event accompanied by musical performances will take place at the Khabha fort. The activities for day 3 include rangoli making competition, Mandana, wall painting, and many more. The vent will culminate with activities such as a horse race, camel race, and musical concerts at Khuldhara Deserted village.

Celebrity Performances

Each year, the festival highlights include celebrity performances. This year, the event will be packed with elegant performances by celebrities such as Ankit Tiwari, Salim Sulaiman, Shanmukha Priya, Salman Ali, and Raghu Dixit among others.