The onset of coronavirus in 2019 in China's Wuhan took a heavy toll on the mental health of people globally. Strict lockdowns in almost every part of the world drastically impacted the mental health of men and women and increased mental disorders such as anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorders. However, the greatest challenge to the healthcare industry is still the reluctance of patients to seek treatment for mental health problems. Adding more woes, mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, anxiety and depression are difficult to diagnose, but the most daunting obstacle in treating them is the societal stigma attached to the diseases.

We, as a society, believe that women have more patience and are better equipped to express their emotions and feelings. However, women in today’s day and age face more mental health-related problems than men. Many experts believe that women in today's times are more exploited as compared to men and live their life in trauma and abuse. Several studies by reputed global health organisations, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), have also advocated the fact that the hesitancy to seek treatment for mental health disorders disproportionately affects women in large part because they are more susceptible than men to many common mental health conditions.

- What are mental health and mental disorders?

Mental health can be defined as an individual's ability to enjoy his/her life and maintain the balance between life activities to achieve psychological resilience. It is all about how people think, feel, and behave. Mental health also affects your daily living, relationships, and physical health. As per WHO, peak mental health is about not only avoiding active conditions but also looking after ongoing wellness and happiness.

On the other hand, mental disorders are involuntary behavioural changes that cause distress or disability that are not expected as part of normal development or culture and differ from societal standards of being happy. There are many different mental disorders generally characterized by a combination of abnormal thoughts, perceptions, emotions, and behaviours.

- Mental Health of Women

Dr Mohammad Nadeem Ansari, who is an MBBS and MD in Psychiatry and runs his well-known psychiatry clinic in Varanasi, feels that men and women are two different individuals not only by their physical attributes but also in psychological order. The brain of men and women is wired differently and they process information and react to events differently.

Both differ in communication skills, how they deal in relationships, express their feelings and react to stressful situations. Thus, creating physical, physiological, and psychological differences between the two genders. Women also are more susceptible than men to many common mental health conditions.

"Analysis of mental health indices and data reveals that the patterns of psychiatric disorder and psychological distress among women are different from those seen among men. Symptoms of depression, anxiety, and unspecified psychological distress are 2–3 times more common among women than among men; whereas addictions, substance use disorders and psychopathic personality disorders are more common among men", Dr Nadeem Ansari told Jagran English.

- Most common mental disorders in women

Explaining the most common mental disorders in women, Dr Nadeem Ansari lists depression, anxiety, perinatal depression, postpartum depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenic disorders and dementia as some of the most common mental illnesses found in women across the country.

Explaining further to Jagran English about these common mental disorders (CMDs), Dr Nadeem said that every individual -- men and women -- experiences mental illnesses in their unique way. Although there are similarities between the symptoms of the CMDs, women often face different challenges than men in how they perceive and experience symptoms and how they strategise to treat the disorder.

- Factors contributing to these CMD's

* Hormonal factors related to the reproductive cycle.

* Gender disadvantage: these factors include excessive partner alcohol use, sexual, and physical violence by the husband, being widowed or separated, having low autonomy in decision making, and having low levels of support from one's family.

* Stressful life events that are closely associated include childbirth and maternal roles, caring for and nurturing the old and sick of the family.

* In addition, women are less empowered due to lesser opportunities for education and respectable employment.

- Some CMDs explained below

Depression: Depression is one of the most common and most talked about mental disorders across genders. As per a report by WHO, depression is one of the main causes of disability worldwide. Depression can be characterized by sadness loss of interest or pleasure, feelings of guilt or low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, tiredness, and poor concentration. It can be a long-lasting disease or recurrent and have multiple physical complaints with no apparent physical cause. However, both men and women react and get affected differently by the symptoms of depression.

As explained by Dr Nadeem Ansari, depression, if in the mild or moderate stage, can be treated with cognitive behaviour therapy or psychotherapy. Usage of antidepressants can also be an effective form of treatment but he asserts that they should not be the first line of treatment for cases of mild depression.

There are several types of depression that women experience at different stages of their lives. Among them are perinatal depression and postpartum depression. While perinatal depression refers to the depression occurring before giving birth, postpartum depression occurs after giving birth to a child.

- Some of the common symptoms of depression

* Feelings of sadness, hopelessness, uselessness, or emptiness

* Crying frequently

* Inability to focus, remember or decide

* Loss of appetite, weight loss, or overeating in an attempt to feel better

* Persistent headaches, nausea, or other physical pain

Suicide: Studies of suicide and deliberate self-harm have revealed a universally common trend of more female attempters and more male completers of suicide. The suicide rate by age for India reveals that the suicide rates peak for both men and women between the ages of 18 and 29. "A large degree of attempts is as a response to failures in life, difficulties in interpersonal relationships, and dowry-related harassment", Dr Nadeem said.

"The common causes for suicide in India are disturbed interpersonal relationships followed by psychiatric disorders and physical illnesses. Spousal violence has been found to be specifically associated as an independent risk factor for attempted suicide in women", he added.

The precipitants for suicide, according to Indian government statistics, among women compared to men are as follows: Dowry disputes (2.9% versus 0.2%); love affairs (15.4% versus 10.9%); illegitimate pregnancies (10.3 versus 8.2); and quarrels with spouse or parents-in-law (10.3% versus 8.2%).

Dr Nadeem further stated that the management of depression can play a game-changer for the patient. Identifying the stress factors such as financial problems, difficulties at work or physical or mental abuse, can help in understanding the situation and treating them properly. "Identification of sources of support such as family members, friends and apprising them about the problem can also maintain the mental balance of the patient.

Anxiety: Anxiety is a normal emotion of a person, however, when someone develops disproportionate levels of anxiety, it might become a mental disorder. When people start experiencing severe fear which relates to certain objects or situations, they tend to develop anxiety disorders. Most anxiety patients avoid exposure to situations that trigger their anxiety.

Panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and separation anxiety disorder are some of the anxiety disorders. In the case of anxiety disorders, females have greater severity of symptoms, have more often comorbid depression and complicated course. As across the world, studies in India have shown that CMD such as depression and anxiety are strongly associated with the female gender besides poverty.

- Some common symptoms of Anxiety

* Chronic irritability or nervousness

* Racing heartbeat, hyperventilating, sweating, or trembling

* Inability to concentrate

* Sleeplessness

* Stomach aches or other digestive problems

While detailing the treatment of Anxiety, Dr Nadeem said anxiety disorder treatments will consist of a combination of psychotherapy, behavioural therapy, and medication. However, he said that depression or other mental illnesses can sometimes have such a strong effect on mental well-being that treating the anxiety disorder must be delayed till the underlying condition is controlled. Stress management, Relaxation techniques, Exercises to replace negative thoughts with positive ones, Support networks and Exercises are some of the self-treatments listed by Dr Nadeem.

Bipolar Disorder: One can characterize Bipolar disorder by extensive mood swings which are normally more than the regular ups and downs a person experiences in his daily life. The fluctuations in mood and energy levels can severely hamper a person’s ability to function. There are two types of bipolar disorders, Bipolar 1 and Bipolar 2. In bipolar 1, the mood swings are more severe than in bipolar II and occur less frequently.

Whereas in bipolar II, which is diagnosed in women much more frequently than in men, the mood highs and the lows are less severe. However, women with bipolar II tend to experience more depressive episodes (lows) than manic episodes (highs).

"Effective treatments are available for the treatment of the acute phase of bipolar disorder and the prevention of relapse. These are medicines that stabilize mood. Psychosocial support is an important component of treatment", Dr Nadeem said on its treatment.

Dementia: One of the most common mental disorders, approximately 50 million people (5 crores) are suffering from this disease, as per a report by WHO. In dementia, a patient experiences deterioration in cognitive function beyond what might be expected from normal ageing. Dementia impacts a person's ability to think, orient, comprehend and judgement.

As per Dr Nadeem Ansari, Dementia is caused by a variety of diseases and injuries that affect the brain, such as Alzheimer's disease or stroke. Dr Nadeem said that till now there is no specific treatment for dementia much can be done to support and improve the lives of people with dementia and their carers and families.

- Some common symptoms of Dementia

* Experiencing memory loss, poor judgment, and confusion

* Wandering and getting lost in a familiar neighbourhood

* Repeating questions

* Losing interest in normal daily activities or events

* Acting impulsively

* Not caring about other people’s feelings

What needs to be done?

Dr Nadeem, in conclusion, said that efforts should be made in shifting from individual and lifestyle risk factors to the recognition of the broader, social, economic, and legal factors that affect women's lives. Another aspect he mentioned is education, which he said is crucial for addressing women's mental health globally. Education will also lead to better chances of economic independence.

Interventions at different levels to aim at both individual women and women as a large section of the society are essential. He further noted that it is imperative to improve the criminal justice response to violence and crimes against women. It is essential to develop and adopt strategies that will improve the social status of women, remove gender disparities, provide economic and political power, and increase awareness of their rights.

