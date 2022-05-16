New Delhi | Mallika Mehzabeen: Earth is home to a variety of species, including humans, mammals, and birds. All these species thrive in search of a better life. One such species are migratory birds, which move from one area to another depending on different seasons.

To create awareness and highlight the need for the conservation of migratory birds, World Migratory Birds Day (WMBD) is observed every year on the second Saturday of May. This year, it was observed on May 14.

Back in 2006, the United Nations (UN) decided to raise awareness about migratory birds. Since then, World Migratory Birds Day is held every year in May to highlight issues such as threats faced by migratory birds, their ecological importance, and the need for international cooperation to conserve them.

What are migratory birds?

The term migratory birds refer to those species of birds that move from one place to another in the search of food and better climate conditions.

According to Gautam Buddh Nagar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pramod Kumar Srivastava, birds migrate from one part of the world to another when the temperature in their native place drops below zero and water bodies start freezing, leading to a scarcity of food.

"Migratory birds are often found near water bodies and are found in countries like Siberia and Europe. However, when there is a drop in temperature in these countries, the water bodies automatically freeze resulting in the reduction of food items for these birds," he said while speaking to Jagran English.

"Migratory birds are often dependent on foods such as fish, worms, and other water insects. This makes the survival of these migratory birds difficult due to which they migrate from one country to another," he added.

When do these migratory birds start to migrate?

Srivastava told Jagran English that migratory birds start their migration from Siberia and other cold countries in November when the winter starts to reach its peak. He said that nearly per cent of the migration gets completed by the end of November.

"On the other hand, when the temperature in countries where the migratory birds have migrated starts to rise, these birds start leaving those countries, and by the end of March and beginning of April first these migratory birds leave the country completely," he said.

Names of migratory birds:

In India, migratory birds are found in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Odisha. Some of these migratory birds which travel to the Indian sub-continent are Siberian Cranes, Northern Shoveler, Greater Flamingo, Ruff, Common Teal, etc.

Shedding more light on the topic, Srivastava said, "above 150 or 200 types of species come to the Indian sub-continent."

What is the impact of global warming on migratory birds?

Global warming is a dangerous factor that hovers upon human beings and animals. Specifically talking about the migratory birds, then climate change has influenced the routes of many of these species and their annual migration rhythm.

According to the World Migratory Bird Day Org website, due to changes in temperature, several migratory birds either change their routes, shorten or completely cancel their journey.

What are the measures that can be taken by the people living around the habitats of these birds to enhance their flux?

It is very important to ensure that these special guests are safe in our country whenever they migrate from their native place.

Talking to Jagran English, Srivastava mentioned two important points. He said, "to attract more of these species in the country, we should improve the conditions around the habitats."

The second point that he mentioned was about the safety of these birds. The DFO said, "We should always ensure the safety of these birds and keep an eye on stray dogs as these dogs are found near these birds, and there are cases of attacks on migratory birds from stray dogs."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma