New Delhi | Ashita Singh: Being pregnant and embracing motherhood is a feeling that is beyond explanation. For a woman, pregnancy is so many things. It's beautiful, fulfilling, difficult, enchanting and exhausting and above all, it's a journey that leads them to a destination that is filled with love. From the very first day, when women conceive a child or learn that they are pregnant, taking care of themselves becomes more important than ever. It is a journey that women have to go through and sometimes it can seem daunting to figure out the next steps or how to remain fit or what things they should keep in mind. Every stage of pregnancy brings different issues and concerns with itself.

For all mothers-to-be, it is completely normal to have so many questions in mind. Pregnancy is divided into stages and those stages are called trimesters. For every mother-to-be, those 3 stages can be different as some women glow with good health during those first 3 months while others may encounter various complications. To answer all your questions and concerns, here is a complete health guide for all mothers-to-be to follow in each trimester.

Before we go further, one must know what are trimesters and why each trimester in pregnancy is important:

In an exclusive conversation with Jagran English, Dr. Meenakshi Ahuja, Director- Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis La Femme, said that all pregnancies are counted from the first day of the last menstrual period and usually, the period of pregnancy is counted as nine months and 1 week in 28 days to 30 days cycle. It can be divided into three trimesters in roughly about three months each and it is not necessarily 12 weeks, it can be more. Usually, the first trimester, the earliest phase in pregnancy is counted from 0 to 12 weeks and the second trimester is longer from 12 to 28 weeks and the third trimester is from 28 weeks to 40 weeks or till the time woman delivers, it is the way that pregnancy usually behaves.

First Trimester:

The first trimester is the earliest phase of pregnancy. It starts on the first day of the last period -- before women are even actually pregnant -- and lasts until the end of the 12th week. It’s a time of great anticipation and of rapid changes for both the mother and their child.

The first trimester or first few weeks of pregnancy is extremely important for women. During this, the mother-to-be and the child are in the initial phase of growth and development. Explaining the importance of the first trimester, Dr Meenakshi Ahuja told Jagran English that "in the first trimester, only 80 per cent of pregnancies carry forward as this is the point where miscarriages can occur. We start folic acid as soon as the woman becomes pregnant or preferably from the time when she starts planning her pregnancy at least 3 months prior to the conception so that anyone can avoid any unnecessary problems."

"Nausea, sickness, changes in the body, feelings as well as tiredness is common in the first trimester. Also, women can feel the urge to urinate frequently and suffer mood swings in the initial phase which is the first trimester of pregnancy," Dr Meenakshi Ahuja added.

Second Trimester:

The second trimester of your pregnancy lasts from week 12 to 28, or months 4, 5, and 6. It’s the middle phase of pregnancy, when women may start to see their “baby bump” and feel the baby move for the first time. This phase of pregnancy is considered the safest and best time of pregnancy. As mothers-to-be enter their second trimester, they can feel that they no longer feel sick in the morning and fatigue is gone. However, women might notice some cramps or aches in their lower bellies.

"The second trimester is relatively the safer trimester, you need to see your gynecologist only once a month at this time and probably an ultrasound will be done around the 20th week to confirm that internally the pregnancy is perfectly fine and all the organs of the baby are fine. Their iron, calcium and vitamin d supplementation will occur at this time and also they might get all the required vaccines," Dr Meenakshi Ahuja explained.

Third Trimester:

The third trimester is the last phase of your pregnancy. It lasts from weeks 28 to 40, or months 7, 8, and 9. During this trimester, the baby grows, develops, and starts to change position to get ready for birth. This trimester is the most challenging for all mothers-to-be as they experience Braxton-hick contractions, clumsiness and fatigue.

"The third trimester is taken 28th week onwards and your doctor starts seeing you more frequently, your check-up becomes every two weeks. Ultrasound will be done for growth and closer monitoring is required because gestational diabetes, gestational hypertension and other problems can occur during this phase. Also, as the pregnancy grows, women can have swelled feet, tiredness and breathlessness," Dr. Meenakshi told Jagran English.

