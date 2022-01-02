New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the cases of Omicron variant are increasing day by day amid the winters, people are confused between the symptoms of common flu and cold and Coronavirus. The symptoms of both infections are more or less the same. This has sparked fear in the minds of people as they cannot distinguish between influenza and the new variant. To talk about this issue, Dainik Jagran Editor Prem Dutt Bhatt, spoke with different experts. Here's what they have to say:

In a conversation with Dainik Jagran Prof. Arvind Kumar, Department of Medicine of Meerut Medical College, said that in the patients who get infected with Omicron, the infection is stopping in the throat itself. It does not damage lung tissues in a large number of cases. However, this does not mean that people can be carefree. The variant can prove to be fatal in the case of elderly people or those suffering from a serious illness.

Symptoms of Omicron

Fever

Cold and flu

Feeling weak

Sore throat

Loss of smell

Dry cough or cough with mucus

How to know if you are infected with Omicron?

If you are experiencing the above-given symptoms for a long period of time, it is advised to consult a doctor and get tested for Omicron. In the case of common infections, the patient starts feeling better after three to four days. However, in case of Omicron the patient's condition will not show any improvement.

What do experts say?

Experts claim that the new wave of infection may pick up in January-February 2022 as mentioned in the Dainik Jagran report. Mutations keep happening in RNA virus, so there are chances that Omicron can become more dangerous or weaken in the coming days, said Medical College's Microbiologist Dr. Amit Garg.

Further, Prof. Arvind Kumar added that the danger of Omicron has become manifold in winters. The virus grows rapidly when the mercury is below 15 degrees. In such a situation, it is important to take full precautions.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha