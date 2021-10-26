New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As if coronavirus didn't spread enough wrath that now a new form of virus, Zika Virus has been detected in India. Yes, the first case of this disease has come into existence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city. The Zika Virus has affected an Air Force Station personnel who is admitted to Air Force Hospital in the city.

After the patient showed necessary symptoms like fever, his samples were sent to Pune for examination and it was detected that he was diagnosed with this deadly virus. Thereafter, a team from Delhi was sent to Kanpur to keep a check on the spread of the virus.

Therefore, amidst all this, it is quite obvious to get curious with questions like what is this virus? What are its symptoms? Etc. So, here we are to warn you and inform you about everything regarding Zika Virus.

What is Zika Virus?

Zika's name is derived from the Zika Forest of Uganda, in 1947 as this virus was first isolated there. This form of the virus is spread by daytime-active mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Zika Virus is of a similar genus as dengue, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis and West Nile virus. Zika Virus appears to be more contagious via mosquitoes for a week after infection. It may be infectious for two weeks if transmitted via semen. Ecological research suggests that Zika may be influenced by changes in temperature, this is the reason that it was confined to tropical areas. With rising global temperatures the range of disease vector has expanded.

What is Zika Virus' history?

Zika Virus was first discovered in 1947. The first human case was detected in 1952. In tropical Africa, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands outbreaks of Zika were reported. From 2007 to 2016, the virus spread eastward, across the Pacific Ocean to the Americas. It lead to the 2015-2016 Zika Virus epidemic.

What are the causes?

Mosquito which can carry Zika Virus is more active during daytime and it gets infected when it happens to bite a person who is already suffering from this disease. After that, it can continue to spread like dengue does that is from mosquito bites from one person to another. It can also be spread during s*x with Zika infected person. Apart from that, it can be caused from pregnant women to their fetus and can also spread through blood transfusion.

What are the symptoms?

Zika Virus may have a lot of symptoms but most commonly known are these signs:

- Mild fever

- Muscle pain

- Joints pain

- Abdominal pain

- Rashes



- Headache



- Weakness and discomfort

What are the risks?

Pregnant women with Zika Virus have an increased risk of miscarriage. Infection during pregnancy increases the risk of infancts with serious birth defects. There are chances of neurodevelopmental problems in the developing baby in the womb. This is also advised to avoid s*xual contact with an infected partner.

What are the precautions?

- Protection against mosquito bite specially during daytime and early evening time.

- Special protection of mosquito bite to pregnant women and young children.

- Wearing of covered clothes.

- Closed doors and windows.

- Window screens to be used.

- Mosquito repellent to be used.

- Use of mosquito nets recommended.

- Avoid travel to affected areas.

- Remove standing water.

What are the preventions?

Currently, there's no vaccine available for Zika Virus infection yet but researchers are working on it.

What are the treatments?

Zika Virus as of now is being dealt with normal symptomatic treatments and nothing specific has come out yet. Like if one is showing signs of fever they should get enough fluids, they should take rest and have paracetamol. Meanwhile, if health deteriorates, one should immediately seek medical help.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal